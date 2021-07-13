FREMONT, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of launching its Visioneer VAST Network© technology, Visioneer, Inc., a leader in capture workflow & digital transformation software, is proud to announce Visioneer Network Scan Service, allowing customers to share PC-connected scanners to the network. Existing or new scanners can be made visible and accessible to network users, without compromising document security.
Today's work-from-anywhere workforce demands current technology, yet hardware investments are limited. Visioneer Network Scan Service allows a USB-connected scanner to be shared with any user across a LAN or wireless network. Once the scanner is visible on the network, other users can connect and capture documents with Visioneer OneTouch and Capture SE software – or TWAIN Direct© applications - from their PC. By "up-converting" existing scanner technology, all supported Xerox® and Visioneer® scanners can be used as network devices, capable of supporting multiple users in office and remote locations.
"We're excited to offer our current customers even more value from their technology investment, while also supporting IT's need to keep hardware costs down," says Walt Thinfen, CEO of Visioneer, Inc. "At the same time, we're always looking for ways to ensure that new customers can get secure device accessibility and availability across their organization."
Visioneer VAST Network© consists of several software components, and is an extended implementation of TWAIN Direct©, an open-source, zero footprint image acquisition protocol to drive secure network scanning devices via web-based or local network client applications, removing the requirement for a PC-based local driver. Further, with Visioneer VAST Network©, each USB-connected scanner on the network becomes a smart device users can share, use a mobile device to scan and acquire images from the scanner, scan remotely, plus remote and central management of scanner fleets.
Visioneer Network Scan Service is available now on select Xerox© and Visioneer© scanners. Learn more about Visioneer VAST Network© at http://www.visioneer.com/VAST.
About Visioneer, Inc.
Visioneer, Inc. is a leader in integrated document capture solutions, accelerating digital transformation for business and government clients. Offering a broad range of software-enabled hardware products, Visioneer's intelligent scanning software technology helps customers to improve workflows and increase productivity by unlocking the valuable information trapped in paper. Learn more at http://www.visioneer.com and http://www.xeroxscanners.com.
Xerox® is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.
Visioneer® and OneTouch® are trademarks of Visioneer, Inc. Visioneer VAST Network© is a copyright of Visioneer, Inc. Visioneer is an authorized trademark licensee of Xerox.
TWAIN Direct© is a copyright of the TWAIN Working Group.
