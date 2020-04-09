LONDON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VPNpro, a leading resource for security product reviews and privacy insights, today released the results from its Best VPN Business Ethics research. The study ranked 16 VPN service providers based on 10 business ethics criteria that found some very notable, and questionable, practices with regards to how these VPN companies sell their products and services.
"The Virtual Private Network market is booming in 2020, and competition is fierce as both consumers and affiliates are looking for feature packed services from trusted brands," said Jan Youngren, Cybersecurity Research Lead at VPNpro.com. "Our research is intended to inform people to which of the top VPNs are the most honest and ethical with its buyers and sellers."
The research focused heavily on "how honest are VPNs with their marketing message", "what rules do they set for affiliates" and "how do they handle VAT payments". The report also identifies how the top virtual private network solution providers incentivize social media spam, use price discrimination, communicate no logging policy, forbid spam by affiliates, require their affiliates for the full disclosure of their affiliate relationship, respect copyrights, oversell their ability to make users anonymous, and donate to nonprofit causes and organizations.
The top virtual private network solution providers to earn best business ethics went to Mullvad, TunnelBear and NordVPN, where all three companies received the same high score and were noted for their transparency and privacy standards. The rankings for the worst business ethics went to CyberGhost, ZenMate and Ivacy. All 16 VPNs received a comprehensive scorecard utilizing a 2-point system for each of 10 criteria.
Final order of rankings for Best VPN Business Ethics are as follows:
- Mullvad
- Tunnell Bear
- NordVPN
- VyprVPN
- Windscribe
- Surfshark
- Private Internet Access (PIA)
- ExpressVPN
- ProtonVPN
- IPVanish
- HMA VPN
- PrivateVPN
- PureVPN
- CyberGhost VPN
- ZenMate VPN
- Ivacy VPN
About:
VPNpro.com is a research company dedicated to providing impartial information and advice to consumers and businesses on privacy, anonymity and security, as well as compiling in-depth research on major security and privacy trends. For in depth reviews, industry news and comprehensive guides to help consumers choose the best security solutions, visit https://vpnpro.com/ and follow us on Twitter @VPNpro.
