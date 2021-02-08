INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Readable English LLC, creator of the Readable English literacy program and related professional services that simplify and accelerate the process of learning to read, announces the launch of its new website.
The new website supports educators seeking a new way to help their students who struggle to read with products and educator resources to address the longstanding literacy crisis that impacts students, schools, and districts nationwide. The website offers a closer look at Readable English and its innovative, patented approach that quickly enables struggling students to read on grade-level.
"We're serious about getting kids to grade-level and we hope our new website clearly demonstrates how this is possible. Readable English is a program that addresses the underlying cause behind the literacy battle and actually teaches kids to read in a way that they can truly succeed" said CEO Ann Fitts, "because, as we know, with 65% of our nation's students reading 'below-proficient' there is a lot at stake."
With Readable English, students learn to read two times faster than with traditional methods, and with the patented conversion tool, below-level students can experience reading at grade-level. The blended learning approach has been praised by teachers and principals as an effective way to get students 'on the page' quickly, while developing the five key reading skills.
The company plans to reveal additional program features that support English Language Learners later this year. The company welcomes all Teachers, Educators, and Tutors to visit the site and sign up for a free trial or request a live demo of Readable English.
Readable English, LLC brings an innovative suite of science-based products and services to the struggle against illiteracy, a condition that diminishes the lives of some 800 million people worldwide. This number includes fully two-thirds of our nation's K-12 students who are reading "below-proficiency," a situation that has shown no signs of improvement for nearly 30 years. With patented technology, coaching and professional development services, Readable English helps schools and districts boost measured reading proficiency by offering a cutting edge solution to the underlying causes of reading failure. The mission of this fast-growing company is to accelerate reading proficiency and combat the deeply damaging effects of illiteracy so students attain happier, healthier lives that are more productive, fulfilling and rewarding.
