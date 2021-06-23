NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aved Electronics has just published a new white paper that examines the critical parameters that affect battery design including the electrical properties of Nickel-based, Lead-acid, and Lithium ion ((Li-ion) chemistries.
"How Battery Chemistry Determines Performance" is a white paper intended to help engineers evaluate various design parameters including voltage and power needs, length of duty cycle, temperature conditions, price, and more. Battery chemistry and the effect on voltage, energy density, recharge capability, self-discharge, cycle life, and overall safety are examined.
Because battery chemistry is a fundamental choice in battery design and selection, "How Battery Chemistry Determines Performance" highlights the key variables to take into consideration when developing a custom battery pack solution for a particular application.
"How Battery Chemistry Determines Performance" is an 8-page white paper that is available at http://www.aved.com for download.
For more information contact:
Aved Electronics
Ralph L. Santosuosso, Technical Marketing
95 Billerica Avenue
North Billerica, MA 01862
(800) 441-2833 FAX (978) 528-5299
Email: rls@aved.com
Media Contact
Ralph L. Sntosuosso, Aved Electronics, (800) 441-2833, rls@aved.com
SOURCE Aved Electronics