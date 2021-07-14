CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's 2021 and time to think outside the box when it comes to mowing the lawn. New WORX® Landroid™ robotic mowers enable homeowners to maximize their free time by turning mowing chores over to robotics that get the job done quietly and efficiently without supervision.
Skip the lawn care service and invest instead in a maintenance-free, environmentally friendly robotic mower. Whether the lawn is 1/8 acre (5,445 sq. ft.), ¼ acre, (typical suburban lot size) or ½ acre, there's a Landroid designed to make the job easier.
Three new WORX Landroid robotic mowers include for mowing 1/8 acre (WR165), Landroid M (WR147) for ¼ acre lawns and Landroid L (WR155) for lots up to ½ acre. These smart, streamlined machines are programmable to cut lawns in any day or time combination for an entire season using Landroid's smart phone app, or directly through the mower's LCD screen interface.
The new robotic mowers feature a floating blade system that automatically adjusts its cutting clearance height if it encounters an obstruction in its path, such as a rock, stick or other object. The floating blade system provides continuous cutting action as it navigates the lawn. Each Landroid mower also features a waterproof base, allowing homeowner to rinse off its underside with a garden nose to remove grass, dirt or debris buildup. Also, new this season is the inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity in addition to Wi-Fi to ensure a seamless set up and connection process through Landroid's app.
With the Landroid, you don't have to be home to mow the lawn. From the grocery store, to attending an arts and crafts fair, in your favorite coffee shop, or in a remote location, communication with Landroid is easily managed through its smart phone app.
The WORX Landroids have brushless motors and are powered by the WORX 20V Power Share battery. The (WR165) uses the 20V 2.0Ah battery; Landroid M (WR147) incorporates the 20V 4.0Ah battery, while Landroid L (WR155) is powered by the 20V, 6.0Ah battery. Charging time for the WORX 20V, 2.0AH and 4.0Ah batteries is 75 minutes, while the 20V, 6.0Ah battery is 115 minutes. The Max lithium-ion batteries are compatible more than 35 WORX lawn and garden and DIY tools and lifestyle products for cost savings and convenience.
Landroid M and Landroid L have four wheels for traction and maneuverability. The Landroids also feature a dial with six position height adjustment from 1.5 to 3.6 in. androids also feature "Cut to Edge," which offsets micro cutting blades on the side to minimize the need for follow-up trimming.
Unlike conventional lawnmowers, Landroids don't use a grass catcher. The tiny clippings mulch back into the lawn acting like fertilizer for a vibrant, healthy lawn. And when it's time to recharge its batteries, Landroid automatically returns to its charging station to recharge. Once fully charged, it continues mowing where it left off. Landroids even know when it's time to come in from the rain. Landroid even knows when it's raining. With a built-in weather sensor, the robotic mower will return home or delay mowing to avoid damaging the lawn by mowing wet grass.
The Landroid's patented AIA (Artificial Intelligence Algorithm) technology gives the Landroid problem-solving capabilities that allow it to cut the lawn more efficiently and to better navigate through narrow passageways compared to other robotic mowers. It can navigate up slopes and inclines of 20° (35 percent).
No two lawns are exactly alike, so homeowners can customize Landroid with optional plug in module accessories to expand its capabilities, such as an the Anti-Collision System (ACS, WA0860, $259.99), which enables Landroid to sense and avoid obstructions in the yard; GPS tracking/cellular connectivity through "Find My Landroid" (WA0866, $299.99).The "Radio Link" module (WA0867, $199.99) extends Wi-Fi connectivity an additional 500 yards. It presents a stronger signal when there are interference areas in the yard such as trees, shed, garage or gazebo. A Landroid Garage (WA0810, $159.99) is also available to keep the Landroid out of the elements. This structure is much like a car port, serving as a barrier to keep out rain and a hot sun.
Landroid is immediately ready after installation with preprogramed settings. Users have the option to customize those settings via the Landroid app. The Landroid app has a variety of functions that let homeowners program, monitor and troubleshoot the mower. A newer feature is the lawn size calculator. By walking the lawn's perimeter with the Landroid app, it automatically calculates the size of the yard and configures a working schedule for the mower. Updates to the Landlord's firmware can be uploaded automatically via Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity.
Other key features include multi-zone programming, which allows users to set up separate lawn-cutting zones, such as front and back yards, tiered locations and berms. Also, homeowners can set up a four digit pin number to lock the Landroid for security purposes. In the event the mower is stolen, only the correct pin number will enable the mower to re-start.
Built-in safety sensors stop the Landroid blades when it's lifted or tipped. The sensors will ensure Landroid turns off or turns around when it encounters a person, pet or object.
In addition to the Landroid mower, one 20V batteries and charger, lawn screws, boundary wire, stakes, hex key, two measurement gauges, two wire connectors and nine replacement blades and eight lawn screws are included for securing the charging station. The Landroid mowers are covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.
The WORX Landroid 1/8 acre model (WR165, $949.99); WORX Landroid M (WR147, $1,099.99) and WORX Landroid L (WR155, $1,399.99) are available at worx.com and Amazon.
