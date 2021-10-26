CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new WORX® Nitro 20V Power Share PRO Reciprocating Saw is designed to deliver professional-level cutting power, performance and runtime in a wide variety of materials, including wood, drywall, PVC, metal pipe, mild steel and more. To meet this standard, the versatile cordless saw combines a high-efficiency, brushless motor with an intelligent, long-running Power Share PRO battery, along with other user-friendly features, such as one-handed blade changes and an adjustable pivoting shoe.
The WORX Nitro 20V Power Share PRO Reciprocating Saw is a go-to addition to consumer workshops, as well as builders' jobsites and landscapers' pickups, for tackling any number of home improvements, repairs, demolitions and even major remodeling jobs. By simply swapping out blades, the versatile cordless saw is handy for yard work, such as trimming and pruning overgrowth, removing dead limbs and cutting roots. Plus, special-purpose blades enable the saw to cut tile or stone, as well.
The driving force of the cutting-edge, cordless reciprocating saw is a Nitro brushless motor, which runs 50 percent longer, provides 25 percent more power and is maintenance-free, compared to traditional brushed motors. This digitally controlled, brushless motor runs cooler with less friction and heat buildup than conventional motors with brushes, resulting in smooth, reliable operation and extended tool life.
Backing up the saw's high-tech, brushless motor is an intelligent Power Share PRO battery, which features cell-cooling technology to improve tool performance and extend runtimes. Each battery cell is wrapped in thermoplastic to dissipate heat, provide impact resistance and maximize power. Remaining runtime can be quickly checked by pressing the charge level indicator on the battery.
A 20V, 4.0Ah Power Share PRO battery powers the variable speed reciprocating saw at 0-3,000 (no-load) strokes-per-minute. The saw has a 1-3/16 in. blade stroke and cutting capacity of 11-3/4 in. in wood, 7-1/4 in. in. PVC and 1/2 in. in steel.
Power Share PRO batteries are compatible with more than 75 WORX 20V and 40V lawn and garden, DIY and lifestyle products. The saw comes with a 2-amp charger that brings the battery to a full charge in 2 hours.
Among the saw's convenience features is a stay-open blade clamp that provides one-handed blade changes. This allows users to quickly change one blade for another with minimal downtime. Another user-friendly feature is a pivoting shoe, which is adjustable, according to the blade's length and work piece thickness. The shoe also provides a large contact surface area for stability and control.
A, pendulum-selector knob adjusts blade action, according to the work piece material and thickness. The "on" position provides reciprocating action for making fast cuts in soft materials. The "off" position is preferred for finer cutting in thin work pieces and cutting metal.
Weighing 6.92 lbs. (with battery), the saw has a comfort-grip handle with GripZone micro-texture overmold for maximum control and reduced user fatigue. Also, the handle's ergonomic design allows the user to firmly and comfortably grip the top or bottom side of the saw when cutting at different upward or downward angles. An LED work light is provided to illuminate the cutting area.
Included with the WORX Nitro 20V Power Share PRO Reciprocating Saw is a 20V Power Share PRO 4.0Ah battery, 2-amp 2-hour charger, one wood-cutting blade, one metal-cutting blade and carry bag. The saw is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.
The WORX Nitro 20V Power Share PRO Reciprocating Saw (WX516L, $169.99) is available at worx.com and Amazon. A bare tool version (WX516L.9, $109.99), minus the battery and charger, also is available at worx.com and Amazon.
