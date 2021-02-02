RESTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical Education Alliance® (CEA) announced today the launch of Clinical Care Solutions (CCS), a new learning platform designed to support organizations that want to connect their educational content and programs to relevant healthcare professionals.
CEA, which includes the premier educational brands of Clinical Care Options (CCO), Practicing Clinicians Exchange (PCE), and ProCE, has been a pioneer in accredited continuing education for the past 2 decades and is a global market leader in endocrinology, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, immunology, infectious disease, neurology, and psychiatry education.
"Reaching busy healthcare professionals is what we do. CCS's focus is to apply our decades of experience in providing education to deliver the best-in-class learner experience through an engaging platform. In addition, we provide event services and access to our learner network for our partnerships and sponsored programs," said Robin Murray, Chief Operations Officer of CEA.
CCS provides live healthcare updates and resources from top healthcare experts and multiple providers—a new confluence of medical education resources. The solutions include new innovative 30-minute weekly updates by practice area on same day and time each week. Online presentation theaters connect learners with pharmaceutical representatives on their own schedule, and articles from frontline clinicians are available daily.
"This new organization is a departure from our accredited continuing education focus but still aligns perfectly to our mission of improving patient care," says Dan Cox, Chief Executive Officer of CEA. "Whether we are building accredited content or supporting others to benefit all healthcare professionals, our education programs and solutions enable improvements in healthcare professionals' ability to provide superior care and a positive impact on patient health outcomes."
About Clinical Education Alliance
CEA is the global leader in the development of innovative enduring, virtual, and live education. Integrating personalization and moderated social media, CEA provides medical and healthcare education and information for the entire healthcare team with the goal of improving patient outcomes. The leadership of CEA has pioneered the creation of healthcare education and decision support resources for healthcare professionals both in the United States and around the globe for more than 2 decades. For more information, visit ClinicalEducationAlliance.com.
About Clinical Care Solutions
CCS is a global services organization providing turnkey solutions for healthcare organizations to deliver best-in-class programs and promotions for their products and services. CCS utilizes decades of expertise in the medical education field to improve patient lives through education, advocacy, and the promotion of medical advances and insight. For more information, visit clinical-care.org.
