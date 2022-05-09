Draper Goren Holm announces the participation of the Mayor of New York as a speaker at its annual summit.
SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Draper Goren Holm, an early-stage blockchain venture capital studio, fund, and producers of the world's largest blockchain and cryptocurrency conference, LA Blockchain Summit, announced today that Eric L. Adams, the Mayor of New York, will kick-off its 4th Annual Security Token Summit brought to you by Ownera on May 16, 2022. He will be on the "Welcome from the City of New York's Innovation & Emerging Markets Team" at 8.40 AM EDT.
For the first time ever, Draper Goren Holm will host one of its industry leading events outside the state of California. The Security Token Summit will be hosted in-person in the heart of the world's financial epicenter at 583 Park Avenue, New York, New York on May 16, 2022. The 4th Annual Security Token Summit will feature a robust agenda spanning a variety of digital asset and securities related themes including custody, compliance, regulation, investing, marketing, tokenization, standards, issuance, and real estate from industry experts such as Draper Goren Holm's very own Tim Draper, SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci, former Chairman of the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission Jay Clayton, former Commissioner of the Commodity Future Trading Commission Christopher Giancarlo, and U.S. Representative - Minnesota and Congressional Blockchain Caucus Chair Tom Emmer.
Mayor Eric Adams has served the people of New York City as an NYPD officer, State Senator, Brooklyn Borough President, and now as the 110th Mayor of the City of New York. He gave voice to a diverse coalition of working families in all five boroughs and is leading the fight to bring back New York City's economy, reduce inequality, improve public safety, and build a stronger, healthier city that delivers for all New Yorkers. For more information, visit https://www..nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/index.page [Office of the Mayor website __title__ visit the Office of the Mayor website]
About Draper Goren Holm
Draper Goren Holm, a partnership between Tim Draper, Alon Goren, and Josef Holm, is a venture studio and fund focused on accelerating and incubating early-stage blockchain and fintech startups, while simultaneously producing the industry's top cryptocurrency events, Security Token Summit, Global DeFi Summit and LA Blockchain Summit. Portfolio companies include LunarCRUSH, Return, H2Crypto, Tezos Stable Technologies, Totle, Ownera, Degens, Giftz, Vertalo, CasperLabs, Rivet, Simetria and more. More information can be found at https://drapergorenholm.com.
