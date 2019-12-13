New York City Welcomes Dr. Barbara Taber: How One Virginia Educator Went From Esteemed Educator to the Online Radio Talent Behind 'Take It Or Leave It' Podumentary

TSR News Group has chosen to promote Barbara Taber's unique success story as its Platinum Finale news article for 2019. Few would disagree that Dr. Taber's work, experience, and personality puts her in a class all her own.