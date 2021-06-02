NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York Computer Help, the go-to computer repair center in NYC is announcing a new US Eco-Tech shipping program to repair and recycle laptops in an environmentally friendly way.
"At New York Computer Help, we are committed to doing our part to preserve the environment," said Owner, Idit Silverman. "The Eco-Tech shipping initiative is an important step towards circularity, helping reduce the volume of equipment going to landfills. The aim is to sustain laptops as long as possible by repairing them or using the recycled parts to refurbish them for new users."
The Eco-Tech initiative works as follows:
1. Fill out a Mail-in Form at the New York Computer Help website.
2. Choose if your laptop will be for repair or for recycle.
3. Receive a free shipping label by email the same day.
4. Receive a free shipping box within 2-3 days.
5. Ship your laptop to New York Computer Help for further action.
Laptop repairs will enable computer users to keep working on their laptops after the fix. Without such a repair, they may be inclined to buy a new laptop which would put further strain on our low supply of semiconductors as well as the overall environment.
Laptop recycling allows computers users to ship their equipment in. Then, the hard drive is blanked out for security purposes. Next, the parts are repurposed and used in refurbished laptops. Finally, the refurbished laptops will be reused by schools, charities, and other consumers. Most importantly, additional laptop users will be able to benefit using these parts instead of creating more parts and a toll on the environment.
The free shipping label and free shipping box is the first white glove concierge service of its kind for computer repair and recycling. This complimentary service is an incentive for all computer users in the United States to take advantage of it to further preserve the environment.
