NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Life Investments today announced the launch of a strategic partnership with m+ funds, an innovative provider of defined outcome solutions. Through the partnership, New York Life Investments will become the exclusive distributor of m+ funds' growing suite of defined outcome solutions to the U.S. retail market.
Using regularly issued m+ funds, investors can adjust their exposure to a broad-based market ETF over a fixed time period to seek enhance upside capture potential, downside protection potential, or both. The strategic partnership will offer New York Life Investment's clients unique access to a pioneering collection of defined outcome products.
"Amid economic uncertainty and volatility, investors naturally seek avenues to limit downside risk without foregoing potential returns," said Kirk Lehneis, Chief Operating Officer of New York Life Investment Management. "We are excited to partner with m+ funds to offer our clients innovative, institutional quality defined outcome strategies that empower them to invest in the markets – irrespective of the economic climate."
m+ funds offer three distinct categories of strategies: Preservation, Buffered and Growth. Preservation and Buffered m+ funds seek to provide investors with upside exposure to an ETF, but with varying levels of protection in down markets depending on the strategy terms. Growth m+ funds aim to offer more enhanced upside, with no downside protection. All m+ funds are offered under a fiduciary framework, provide full transparency on fees and holdings, contain no corporate credit risk, have efficient tax treatment, and provide daily liquidity at net asset value (NAV).
"When facing pervasive market volatility, investors have limited available options to manage their risk exposures while creating guardrails around their portfolios," said Oscar Loynaz, founder and CEO of m+ funds. "We are honored to partner with New York Life Investments and their high-caliber, relationship-driven sales and distribution platform to offer and expand upon our defined outcome solutions. These products will put financial advisors and their clients in a position to more effectively navigate market volatility."
About New York Life Investments
With $593 billion in Assets Under Management* as of December 31, 2019, New York Life Investments is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life). New York Life Investments offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques and remains committed to its clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.
New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States** and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life Insurance Company's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life Insurance Company has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies***.
*AUM includes assets of Investment Advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company as of December 31, 2019. AUM for Candriam and Ausbil is reported at the spot rate.
**Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/1/19. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.
***Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/12/19: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+). The financial strength of New York Life Insurance Company applies only to its insurance products and not to investment products which are subject to market risk and fluctuation in value.
"New York Life Investments" is both a service mark, and the common trade name, of certain investment advisors affiliated with New York Life Insurance Company.
All investments are subject to market risk, including possible loss of principal. Diversification cannot assure a profit or protect against loss in a declining market.
About m+ funds
m+ funds is the marketing brand for Alaia Capital, LLC, an independent financial services firm located in Darien, CT. m+ funds offer investors defined outcome solutions on ETFs that are built around specific objectives - from capital preservation to growth. Learn more at www.mplusfunds.com.
Securities offered through Cowen Prime Services, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Cowen Prime Services, LLC is a separate unaffiliated entity from Alaia Capital, LLC and is headquartered at 599 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022.
M+ Funds and Alaia Capital, LLC are not affiliated with New York Life Investments.
