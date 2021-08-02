NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a specialized public relations firm focused on managing complex, high-stakes crisis communications issues, has hired Alexa O'Kane as an Account Coordinator.
Based in New York, O'Kane will provide support on varied accounts through innovative content creation, extensive research, and the development of strategic media relationships.
O'Kane is a graduate of Champlain College in Burlington, VT, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing. O'Kane is currently pursuing her Master of Fine Arts degree in Poetry and Writing for Children & Young Adults at The New School. Besides her work in public relations, Alexa has written and published a full-length poetry collection, Troubles, and collaborates with international musicians and publications to write reviews, features and interviews.
"Alexa's writing skills enthusiasm and creativity are a perfect fit for Red Banyan," said CEO and Founder Evan Nierman. "She brings a great attitude and is always willing to pitch in to secure results."
Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to expand, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and international clients.
"I have already learned so much from my outstanding colleagues," O'Kane said. "This agency provides a unique opportunity to work with an incredible array of fascinating clients and I could not be more excited to be part of the team."
