SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Revenue Platform for technology partners, announced today the availability of Zomentum Connect, an automated software as a service (SaaS) license management and billing reconciliation solution. The tool enables technology partners to automatically reconcile client SaaS licenses with client accounts to ensure accurate billing. Along with the launch, the company is offering technology partners a full functionality, "free-forever" version of Zomentum Connect, so they can start reconciling software licenses and billing today.
"The ability to manage subscriptions, bills and licenses automatically all in one place is exceedingly rare for most technology partners. They need a simple, lightweight solution that does what it says it will. Zomentum Connect is that solution," said Zomentum CEO Shruti Ghatge. "We're offering a monthly subscription at no cost as part of our promise to help technology partners grow their monthly recurring revenue."
Zomentum Connect, formerly Goolash by Zomentum, is part of the company's Revenue Intelligence Platform, which also includes the flagship Zomentum Grow sales acceleration application.
Zomentum Connect is available in four monthly subscription plans, starting with the free-forever plan, based on the number of accounts and integrations to professional services administration (PSA) systems and vendors such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.
Partners can sign up for the free-forever plan, which includes three accounts and one integration, so they can start reconciling licenses and billing today.
"The Zomentum Connect free-forever plan is not a stripped-down version of our billing reconciliation application," said Ghatge. "It differs only in the number of accounts and integrations supported so that partners can realize the solution's full value immediately at no cost. Technology partners with more extensive requirements are covered, too, by one of our affordable monthly plans."
Zomentum Connect monthly subscription plans start at $49 per month for 10 accounts and one integration and scale to $249 per month for 100 accounts and four integrations.
Zomentum Connect enables technology partners to eliminate the administrative complexity of managing recurring SaaS licenses and billing. It empowers technology partners to:
- Get paid for all services by identifying all unbilled or overlooked licenses both through PSA integrations and the importing of CSV or Excel files.
- Control client licenses, including prorate subscription billing or excluding free offers
- Get margin-saving reports showing the licenses that were added or removed or not connected to a contract
- Keep contracts up to date by mapping licenses to customer accounts in the PSA
Zomentum Connect includes out-of-the-box integrations with leading software vendors such as Microsoft 365 CSP and NCE, Google Workspace, Webroot, Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud MSP Security, Sophos, Exclaimer, Duo, Datto SaaS Protection and Datto RMM, Altaro VM, Acronis Cyberprotect and N-able backup (Solarwinds), Microsoft Azure, Addigy RMM, Panda Security, Eset for MSP and more.
Autotask PSA is currently supported, and Zomentum plans to release integrations with Connectwise and HaloPSA in the second quarter of 2022 with Kaseya coming soon.
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first Revenue Platform for technology partners. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end platform consolidates numerous tools while enabling technology partners to earn, grow and manage revenue quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The Zomentum Revenue Platform fuels IT sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
