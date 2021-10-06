SALEM, Mass., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newburyport Bank, a premier community bank serving the Massachusetts North Shore and New Hampshire Seacoast, is now partnering with Paystri for Merchant Services. The partnership gives Newburyport Bank's commercial clients access to Paystri's solutions that empower businesses of all sizes to accept card payments quickly and affordably.
Newburyport Bank offers a wide array of Treasury solutions that are designed to simplify cash flow management for businesses. Partnering with Paystri for Merchant Services gives the bank's commercial clients access to innovative payment solutions that can boost revenue and provide the payment experiences that today's consumers expect.
"At Newburyport Bank, everything we offer is designed with our communities and customers in mind," explains Kevin Noyes, SVP, Director of Retail Banking at Newburyport Bank. "Therefore, it's imperative to select partners that embrace a similar focus. Paystri built its business on a foundation of putting customers first and has deep roots in the North Shore business community. Partnering with Paystri for Merchant Services is a natural extension of Newburyport Bank's business-focused solutions."
Paystri partners with financial institutions like Newburyport Bank to deliver seamless payment experiences to their commercial clients. Paystri's solutions can be tailored to the unique needs of any business, no matter its target market or size. Through close consultation with business owners, Paystri designs and delivers fully customized payments acceptance solutions that streamline transactions no matter how customers choose to pay.
Jonathan Arst, Founder and CEO of Paystri, comments, "Our organization has an extensive history of partnering with financial institutions for Merchant Services. Through these experiences, we developed a keen awareness of the needs of financial institutions and their constituents. By leveraging our partnership, Newburyport Bank's business community can benefit from this knowledge and implement payments acceptance programs that are built for long-term success."
ABOUT NEWBURYPORT BANK
Founded in the shipbuilding and maritime center of Newburyport, MA in 1854, Newburyport Bank is now the premier community bank in the Greater Seacoast Region. While other banks have come, gone, and been bought and sold, Newburyport Bank remains a strong, independent mutual savings bank dedicated to serving the financial needs and responsibilities of individuals, families, businesses and municipalities throughout the Massachusetts North Shore and the New Hampshire Seacoast. At the heart of our mission is our commitment to be a partner in the communities we serve by providing financial support, professional guidance, and volunteerism in ways that maintain their health and wellbeing. Learn more at newburyportbank.com.
ABOUT PAYSTRI
Paystri is a payments technology and strategic solutions company that serves financial institutions independent software vendors (ISVs), and businesses of all sizes. The Paystri Payment Platform is a flexible, fully customizable payments acceptance solution that delivers frictionless payment experiences to customers. In-house payment experts are easily accessible to provide strategic support and guidance. Paystri's unique blend of optimized payments technology, straightforward pricing, and concierge-level customer service creates value that is unparalleled in the payments industry. Visit paystri.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Alison Arthur, Paystri, +1 978-608-8312, aarthur@paystri.com
SOURCE Paystri