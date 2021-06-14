HAVERHILL, Mass. , June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newcastle Systems, a leading provider of mobile-powered carts designed to make warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and retail floors more efficient now welcome the redesigned PowerSwap Nucleus® Classic Lithium Power System. This new design has a sleeker look and lighter weight – at 10 lbs. lighter than the original unit. This unique battery system makes it easy to maintain power for multiple shifts or a 24/7 operation if needed by simply swapping depleted batteries out in seconds with a fully charged one. It provides quiet, seamless AC power to mobilize your workers and your most important devices such as a laptop, small or mid-range thermal printer, and scanner for 8+ hours at a time.
This swappable system can be mounted on any rugged, non-powered industrial carts, or any ergonomic Newcastle Industrial Carts, including Newcastle's most popular Mid-Range NB Series Mobile Cart. By adding mobile power to your cart, workers can roll directly to the point of work and slash the time they waste walking to static printers, computers, and more. Productivity increases as workers typically gain an additional 5-10 hours each week that can be applied to other important tasks. Proven applications include inbound/outbound labeling at the pallet, inventory control, cycle counting, quality testing, and many more.
"The new Nucleus refresh takes our industry-leading swappable battery solution and adds improved ergonomics making it even lighter and easier to use," said Newcastle Sales Director, Kevin Ledversis. "Designed for industrial environments this product will offer years of performance and improved processes."
With a 5 to 7-year battery life (or over 3,000 cycles), the PowerSwap Nucleus® Classic offers an affordable and convenient alternative to costly cable drops or dangerous extension cords in warehouses and manufacturing facilities. By adding this battery system to a mobile cart, or upgrading an old SLA battery system, will give businesses even more options to increase worker productivity when the labor pool is extremely tight.
This system comes standard with (2-4) swappable, safe and stable Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries, a PowerDock station with (6) AC outlets, and a stand-alone PowerCharge Station. The power output provides continuous 120 watts and holds a charge for up to 8 hours depending on the hardware. Once the battery charge has depleted, easily swap it out in seconds with a fully charged battery from the system's stand-alone charging station enabling a 24/7 operation. The batteries can be recharged in about 4.5 hours. See ROI in about 6 months after implementing mobile power to your process.
To learn more information about the Redesigned PowerSwap Nucleus® Classic Lithium Battery System
About Newcastle Systems
Newcastle Systems, Inc. is a provider of workplace mobility solutions that include a range of mobile carts for every workstation need with a unique, integrated power system that enables companies to maximize workplace efficiencies with minimal investment. Newcastle Systems mobility solutions are in place around the world helping reduce footsteps in warehouses, speed up receiving, picking, and shipping operations, improve staffing efficiencies on the retail floor, and provide convenience and ergonomic benefits for employees in manufacturing, education, distribution, military, and government sectors. For more information, visit http://www.newcastlesys.com or e-mail sales@newcastlesys.com.
