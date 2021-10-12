TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latest ezPaycheck 2021-2022 bundle version is now available for a better solution to automating in-house paychecks for start-up companies. An automated payroll system enables the employer to process payroll through a computerized system. A manual payroll system requires that the payroll be processed by hand and is a considerably slower procedure than an automated system. ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com makes payroll processing simpler, and reduces errors, which are more likely with the manual system.
A few key reasons to switch to automated payroll are listed below and included in the latest version of ezPaycheck payroll software. This will help customers switch to a computerized payroll system with greater peace of mind.
- Manually YTD input feature
- After the fact check feature that allows customers to overwrite the computed federal and state taxes
- Updated quick start guide
- Free customer support
"By automating the payroll system with the latest EzPaycheck 2021-2022 bundle version, business owners will eliminate errors in processing payroll, in-house. " explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
ezPaycheck business payroll software is an innovative and inexpensive application catering to small and midsize business owners new to payroll processing. The graphical interface allows Human Resources and business owners to print paychecks as well as W2, W3, 940, 941 forms all within one software application.
New and seasoned business owners are invited to visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
and download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data. (Please note: TRIAL appears on checks and forms until the purchased license key is entered).
Just a few features available in ezPaycheck payroll software are:
- Updated tax tables for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and federal taxes
- Three popular printing formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top
- Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941 (Copy A W2 and W3 Required)
- Masks employee Social Security numbers on check stubs
- Flexibility for special tax deduction needs
- Auto-fill data feature
- Assign multiple pay rates to employees for varying shifts, assignments or projects.
- Newly updated data import/export feature to use ezPaycheck data with other applications
- Multi-user network versions available (Additional cost)
Priced at $119 per installation and released each per calendar year ($159.00 for the 2021-2022 single installation bundle version is available for a limited time), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
About Halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
