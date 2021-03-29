ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com helps companies keep payroll simple by offering a network version of ezPaycheck software to assist business owners that are expanding to multiple offices or working from home, mid-year. Whether one or all of the offices process payroll, the network version will accommodate the company for less than a fraction of what it would cost to hire an outside payroll company.
ezPaycheck can simplify payroll of virtually any organization with 1 to 500 employees. Supported clients are in the following sectors:
- Medical/Dental
- Long-Term Care
- Construction
- Restaurant
- Retail
- Government
- Non-Profit
- Church
- Education
"Companies keep payroll simple and overhead low with ezPaycheck network version." said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Customers get all of the following features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:
- Multiple accounts under one business name without additional charges
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (pre printed red forms required to print Copy A)
Priced at $109 per calendar year for a single user version, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy are invited to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
