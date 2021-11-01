ELGIN, Ill., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since opening their doors in 2001, Newhaven Display has been providing high quality display products along with specialized engineering services to a wide range of industries around the world.
The company began as a supplier focused on VFD displays with additional customization services. Their product catalog has expanded over the years to include LCD, TFT, and OLED technology along with more advanced value-add services. Newhaven Display's ability to design specialized displays for niche applications fostered a loyal customer base and established them as a unique entity in the digital display industry.
Gary Murrell, President of Newhaven Display, says, "Being able to consult directly with our customers and offer the best solution for their projects has been a key part of our success. It's important to give customers honest feedback on their designs and suggest improvements when possible. We've helped countless customers succeed by identifying potential problems in their initial designs and offering an alternative display that was better suited to their project's requirements."
Newhaven Display has excelled in keeping up with the rapidly evolving display industry over the last two decades by listening closely to their customers and introducing new products that meet their needs. The company has maintained a large on-site inventory with up-to-date products and built a world class engineering department with knowledge in all aspects of display technology.
Throughout the years, Newhaven Display has undergone multiple moves and expansions. Their headquarters facility in Elgin, IL is fully equipped with on-site engineering, manufacturing, and shipping services. The recently expanded 72,000 square foot building has ample space for stocking in-demand display products.
Murrell goes on to say, "Our headquarters facility was built with an emphasis on teamwork and collaboration. With all our materials and staff under one roof, we're able to discuss strategies, implement designs, and ship products quickly and efficiently. Customers know they can always reach us for personalized support during any step of their project. I'm proud of our entire in-house team. It's an honor to have worked with many great companies and customers over the past 20 years and I look forward to the years ahead. As always, we'll continue designing and developing world-class display solutions that best serve our customers."
Newhaven Display employs a full team of applications and quality engineers, value-add and assembly technicians, customer support, and fulfillment personnel. Their capable team, well-equipped facilities, and loyal customer base has resulted in Newhaven Display's success as a global leader in display technology for the past 20 years.
Media Contact
Marketing Staff, Newhaven Display, +1 (847) 844-8795, marketing@newhavendisplay.com
SOURCE Newhaven Display