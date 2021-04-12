ELGIN, Ill., Apr. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  Newhaven Display announced the launch of their official blog. It covers a wide range of topics related to the digital display industry as well as educational content and company updates. Newhaven Display's blog satisfies the niche in the digital display industry of customers and engineers seeking an engaging source of information. The blog's wide range of content establishes Newhaven Display as both a global supplier of display technology and a reliable educational resource. Readers can expect new topics and regularly updated posts.

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

  • Insights on trending topics related to display technology, engineering & development, and more
  • Interactive guides on display technology including OLED, TFT LCDs, and touch screen displays
  • A responsive, knowledgeable team dedicated to answering questions and responding to reader input

Start reading, blog.newhavendisplay.com/wp

ABOUT NEWHAVEN DISPLAY

Newhaven Display is a US based manufacturer of world-class display solutions. We are problem solvers

and strategic thinkers working to provide the ideal displays for applications across all industries. Our

employees are equipped with the best knowledge and technology to deliver effective solutions that meet

our customer's needs in order to achieve their design goals. Every day we come to work with the goal of

delivering exceptional results with friendly, personalized service.

For more information, please visit http://www.newhavendisplay.com.

Media Contact

Troy Whittle, Newhaven Display, +1 8478448795, marketing@newhavendisplay.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE Newhaven Display

