ELGIN, Ill., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newhaven Display, a US based company specializing in the development and manufacturing of cutting-edge TFT, LCD, and OLED display products announced the release their new 5.0" Sunlight Readable TFT LCDs. This innovative technology makes their 5" TFT displays suitable for any environment including direct sunlight. These new displays feature 3M enhancement film and LED backlights rated up to 1,000cd/m2 to provide optimal brightness for applications across all industries. These new displays are also available with capacitive touch panels.
TFT SPECIFIC SOLUTIONS
Modify any TFT LCD to fit your design needs. Newhaven Display's team of in-house engineers works with directly with customers to understand their individual design needs. After discussing the project, Newhaven Display develops a unique solution that best serves the customer's application.
Newhaven Display also provides the ability to add on any of the following:
Cable Customization
Choose a cable solution that's precisely designed to make connections streamlined and secure. Adjust the length, position, and pinout of any cables or add additional connectors.
Touch Screen Add-On
Enhance user experience with capacitive or resistive touch screen technology.
Interface Customization
Incorporate HDMI, USB, SPI, VGA and more into displays to achieve design goals.
Cover Glass
Equip displays with custom cut cover glass to improve durability. Choose from a variety of cover glass thicknesses and add optical bonding to protect against moisture or debris.
For more information about Newhaven Display's TFT displays, visit http://www.newhavendisplay.com.
ABOUT NEWHAVEN DISPLAY
Newhaven Display is a US based manufacturer of world-class display solutions. We are problem solvers and strategic thinkers working to provide the ideal displays for applications across all industries. Our employees are equipped with the best knowledge and technology to deliver effective solutions that meet our customer's needs in order to achieve their design goals. Every day we come to work with the goal of delivering exceptional results with friendly, personalized service.
For more information, please visit http://www.newhavendisplay.com
Media Contact
Troy Whittle, Newhaven Display, +1 8478448795, marketing@newhavendisplay.com
