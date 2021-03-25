ALLEN, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive is pleased to announce an alliance partnership with Barco ClickShare, a global leader in professional meeting room visualization & collaboration solutions.
Today's meetings require more hybrid-friendly technology as meeting participants are a mix of in-person and remote team members. Newline meets this demand by offering products that maintain interactivity and collaboration while supporting all UC clients. Newline has joined the ClickShare Alliance Program of Barco to improve these hybrid meetings and create an immersive conferencing experience with ClickShare Conference. Newline's RS, RS+, IP, and X Series are all officially compatible with Barco's ClickShare Conference products.
ClickShare Conference systems allow meeting hosts to bring their own meeting and connect wirelessly to peripheral technology, instantly merging remote meeting participants with those in the room. This flexible solution is fully agnostic and fully compatible with Newline's non-proprietary touch displays. Now, hybrid meetings are easier than ever regardless of the UC client you prefer.
"This partnership shows why it's so important and beneficial to have non-proprietary hardware. Total compatibility from Newline products make it easier to partner with great brands like Barco and deliver new options to the end user," said Chris Bradford, president at Newline.
Newline displays offer a frictionless meeting experience for users who want the freedom to navigate between UC clients and those who are loyal to one preferred provider. The power is in the flexibility while not compromising other great features such as impressive touch, wide viewing angles, screen sharing, and modular designs for integrating a camera and microphone. ClickShare Conference elevates the experience for teams that need to connect remote participants without all the fuss and wasted time.
"Our partnership with Newline helps customers create truly better and interactive hybrid meeting experiences. The Newline interactive touch displays compatible with easy, wireless conferencing by ClickShare Conference offer seamless collaborative meeting room solutions where both in-room and remote users can fully engage and connect benefiting from unique touchback features. The future of work is only one click away," says David Fitzgerald, vice president, Global Alliances at Barco.
About Newline Interactive
Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services.
About Barco
Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting, classroom and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions).In 2020, we realized sales of 770 million euro. We have a global team of 3,300 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 430 granted patents. For more information, visit us on http://www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter (@Barco), LinkedIn (Barco), YouTube (BarcoTV), or like us on Facebook (Barco).
