ALLEN, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, the leading provider of quality interactive touch displays and collaboration solutions, announced today the release of their newest line of ultra-high-definition interactive displays, the Z Series.

Designed for unified communications and collaboration, the new Z Series features Capacitive Touch (P-CAP) with up to 40 points of contact, USB Type C connectivity with 65 watts of power delivery, a powerful Android 11 based operating system, embedded 20-Watt 2.0 channel speakers, anti-microbial, anti-fingerprint and anti-reflective glass, user profiles to help eliminate the hassle of device and user switching, and many more exciting features and upgrades.

Additionally, the Z Series will be available as both UC Ready and non-UC versions. The UC Ready Z Series comes with an onboard computer (OPS) integrated into the display, a flexible 4K wide angle camera, and a built-in 8 mic array for the perfect all-in-one unified collaboration solution.

"We are excited to introduce the Z Series to our lineup of interactive displays. The Z Series is specifically built for Unified Communications and offers exciting features like an integrated mic array and optional camera module to make collaboration a breeze for teams," said Newline Interactive President Chris Bradford.

Newline Interactive's Z Series will be in stock and ready to ship Summer 2022. Find out more information and how to place an order for the Newline Z Series at https://newline-interactive.com/usa/

About Newline Interactive

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services.

