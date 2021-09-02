HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As people struggle to connect and loneliness becomes an epidemic of its own, short, meaningful interactions are more important than ever. Jerry Brook, Relationship Guru and Author of Good Together: A Journey Through Relationships designed a free App to help people strengthen their personal and professional relationships in as little as 3, 5 or 7 minute increments. The platform encourages users to focus on their relationships with the same consistent approach of successful exercise programs.
People are searching for ways to build and maintain healthy relationships. It's my hope that the "Good Together" App will encourage and inspire individuals and groups to exercise those relationships through fun, personalized interactions," said creator Jerry Brook.
He continued, "Proper exercise is done daily or at least every other day consistently. Relationships are no different. Whether they are family, friendship, intimate, or business relationships, they all have this in common. Relationships happen a little at a time, day by day and unfortunately also die the very same way, one missed interaction after another. Relationships are like exercise and require appropriate interactions a few minutes per day in order to be built and maintained. That's why I created an app to facilitate regular interactions, timed to just a few minutes per interaction.
Users begin by adding professional and personal relationships in the app. Those relationships are then added to social circles or groups of relationships. The interactions start with four major relationship categories: Family, Friends, Work, and Intimate.
Users can then create their own social circles such as, Parents, Children, Siblings, High School Friends, Work Friends, the possibilities are endless.
Each social circle has a specific set of interactions. There are randomly selected tasks for meaningfully interacting according to the type of relationship.
Players create personal, custom lists of interactions unique to their social circles. They can select an individual relationship, or an entire social circle to begin.
The app randomly selects a time frame of 3, 5, or 7 minutes in duration. The app also randomly selects a player from the list of possible players and an item from the list of interactions for that social circle.
The app removes the burden of time and tasks. There is no fear of trying to decide what to do in the moment or of missing out on meaningful connections due to time constraints. The Good Together app is also customizable for each user.
About the "Good Together" App
The "Good Together" App was created to help people strengthen their personal and professional relationship through fun, personalized interactions. It was created by Author and Relationship Guru Jerry Brook. Jerry fuses his relationship experience with a background in analytics to help others maintain better relationships. As an Industrial Computer Controls Specialist, Jerry's experience in problem solving and analytical thinking inspired him to look at relationships in a similar way. In addition, he also draws on his own personal relationships to offer practical, intelligent, and sometimes funny relationship stories and advice. He currently lives in Houston, Texas. Learn more at http://www.jerrybrook.com and http://www.goodtogether.com
