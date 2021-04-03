LONDON, April 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Famous psychologist Abraham Maslow once said, "When the only tool you have is a hammer, you tend to see every problem as a nail". However, we realize woodworking isn't just any simple problem that needs to be solved. It requires a lot of dedication and practice, and woodworker101.com brings all the guidance needed for those who are passionate about woodworking.
The blog tries to round up information on woodworking – in 101 ways and more; offering knowledge about the craft, the types of wood, the terminologies, and the basic tools required for the designs, along with tips and tricks that can help you master the skill. You can start with popular woodworking projects by making your own woodworking bench. Learning skills along the way in the use of woodworking joints, and using woodworking clamps for your projects.
Intended to educate and help the novices, woodworker101.com offers insights about woodworking as a special skill that requires passion. Woodworking books mentioned in the blog showcases innovative ways to improve your specialized approach and open up new avenues in popular woodworking. Besides offering tips and the basic know-how, the blog also emphasizes the safety aspect of the trade, which is something to be mindful of while carrying out any woodworking project and handling the tools for it.
Furniture making requires skill and planning. As the best and most helpful woodworking resource for beginners, woodworker101.com contains to-the-point descriptive popular woodwork plans that can be simply followed to hone your skill sets. These include plans for a woodworking bench, or creating eye-catching woodworking joints. The blog puts together a list of the best woodworking books, along with specialized notes and recommendations from experts who have mastered the craft. Including video's on the top 10 power tools to start with and advise on which one you should purchase first.
As a stepping stone for craftsmanship, the blog offers a Free E-book as well. Promising to have something for everyone, the E-book can offer guidance to handle easy projects as well as complex ones, starting from bird-feeders to a complex woodworking bench, or beautiful woodworking joints. You will find some useful extra's like workshop layouts so that you have the right setup to create. Don't forget to check it out!
