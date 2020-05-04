MINNEAPOLIS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelter-in-place orders from COVID-19 are creating barriers for nonprofits nationwide to efficiently serve those in need, so one company is leveraging its existing technology and relationships with big brands to enable them to give back by providing a single source from which non-profits can purchase discounted gift cards. The newly launched service, available immediately at www.GiftCardAid.com, allows nonprofits to quickly secure gift cards to brands like Walmart, Target, Amazon.com, Speedway, Chipotle, Albertsons and Safeway along with many more.
GiftCardAid is powered by ShopWithScrip, a fundraising platform that has helped raise millions of dollars for schools, churches, and youth athletics across the country since 1994. ShopWithScrip is the non-profit focused division of Bold Orange, a loyalty-driven customer experience company.
"This effort came together thanks to the trusted partnership of many brands that believe in making an investment in community giving and support," said Margaret Murphy, CEO, Bold Orange/ShopWithScrip. "Nonprofits need an easy, secure, one-stop-shop, and GiftCardAid is a smarter, more convenient way to rapidly distribute retailer-specific goods and services to those who need it most."
Nonprofits benefiting from GiftCardAid include United Way, Catholic Charities, Avivo, and other family services organizations across the country. GiftCardAid is also honored to be of service to The Jillian Fund, a nonprofit that supports families of children who are seriously ill and receiving care at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in New Jersey.
"The gift cards provided such needed relief during a time of crisis—and the fact that we were able to secure all these gift cards remotely, without needing to set foot in a store or bank, was truly a relief," said Elizabeth Campbell, Executive Director, The Jillian Fund. "We just ordered another round of gift cards to distribute as the need continues to be so great."
To order gift cards, nonprofit organizations can simply visit www.GiftCardAid.com. There are no order limits and orders are shipped via UPS. Brands interested in becoming a GiftCardAid partner can contact us at www.GiftCardAid.com/contact.
About ShopWithScrip
ShopWithScrip was founded after tiring of endless fundraisers to pay for needs in our schools and communities. 26 years later, we've reinvented how fundraising works using the sale of gift cards versus door-to-door or large event fundraising, as well as using gift cards to support non-profits who provide community aid. We're committed to connecting families, organizations and businesses to achieve what they can't do alone, by making fundraising and community aid a part of everyday life.
About Bold Orange
Bold Orange is a human connections company with a two-fold purpose: business and societal progress. Bold Orange modernizes loyalty, CRM and digital experiences for both consumer and business-to-business brands. The company's purpose creates opportunity for employees to be inspired and empowered to impact brands and their local communities alike. For more information, visit www.boldorange.com.