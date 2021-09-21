ST. LOUIS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pre-orders help to generate big buzz around new products, eventually resulting in boosted sales figures. News for businesses looking forward to launching pre-order products before a large audience. A new rising online upvote community, Pre.fm, has come up with a dedicated platform where brands can launch and exhibit their pre-order products before a massive scale of audiences from all across the world.
Pre.fm aims to connect businesses that are about to launch new products with audiences looking to try out the latest products at a discounted rate. The platform caters to businesses from all across the world.
"Our aim is to provide brands and entrepreneurs from all across the world with an audience to launch their pre-order product. You can always launch your pre-order product on your official business site- but when you do the same on an exclusive pre-order launch platform like Pre.fm, you get to showcase your product before a wider range of audiences- a lot of whom don't even know about your business. This way, your pre-order product will receive more exposure than what was possible had you restricted the pre-order launch to your official website only," stated Anthony W. Richardson, the serial entrepreneur behind Pre.fm.
Mr. Richardson stressed that the pre-order launch stage is essential to create hype around a new product. The buzz will help to attract the attention of the market and audiences, and eventually go a long way in boosting the sales figures of the product. He provided some strong statistics in support of his statement.
- Pre-orders for the video Game Cyberpunk 2077 hit more than 8 million, with the sales (480 million USD) from these customers alone covering the costs of the game's nearly decade-long development in a single day.
- Research (via: ScaleFast) has shown over one-quarter (28%) of pre-orders are placed on the day they are made available to the market; this is usually in the region of 4-6 months before the product is released.
- 3D printing company Glowforge used Facebook and Google ads to help raise $28 million in pre-orders in just one month.
- Valve's Steam Deck registered over 110,000 pre-orders during the first 90 minutes it was available online.
Pre.fm caters to almost all kinds of industries, including but not limited to: gaming, tech, auto, music, electronics, beauty, home products, and more. The site will be adding more numbers of industries over the coming months.
One of the major USPs of the site is that it allows users to upvote products they like. Products that receive the maximum number of votes reach the top of the home page. Users will not only be able to view photos and videos of listed products but they can also post comments on chosen pre-order products. The comments and discussions posted by users will help other users to form an informed decision about the pre-order products before making a purchase.
Top features of Pre.fm
Caters to businesses all over the world
Caters to businesses of all sizes and almost all industries
Features new pre-order products every day
Users will be able to upvote products they like
Users can gather comprehensive information on pre-order products and can also post comments
Users can follow their favorite categories and companies to receive alerts when new pre-order products are listed.
"We hope Pre.fm will be able to empower businesses, especially small businesses and startups, with that little extra boost and enable them to take their products to a broader range of audiences."
