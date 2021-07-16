TORRANCE, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FILTEC, a leader in container inspection solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their newly re-designed website: www.filtec.com.
Filtec.com was designed with the needs of customers in mind. The streamlined, modern website makes it easy to discover FILTEC's quality assurance solutions from any device, including mobile phones. New product videos show FILTEC's solutions in action, while engaging content aims to educate visitors on what the best solutions are for their specific container inspection needs.
"We're excited to share the new FILTEC website experience with our customers, partners, and visitors," states FILTEC marketing director, Amanda Blackburn. "The redesigned website underscores FILTEC's commitment to innovation and delivering modern inspection solutions to the food, beverage, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. It also supports our global customers and visitors who can now experience the website in their native languages."
Highlights of the redesigned website include:
- New content for FILTEC's entire line of inspection solutions, with new product videos for Vision Fill Level, Shrink Sleeve, Pressure, and more
- The ability to translate the website into Chinese, German, and Spanish
- A spotlight on INTELLECT, FILTEC's smart, connected, and modular quality assurance platform
- The 'FILTEC Vision' blog with educational content
- An Events section for upcoming industry in-person and virtual events
- An updated Careers section for future FILTEC team members
The www.filtec.com website will be updated on a regular basis to include the latest company and product information, as well as expert insight into the container inspection industry.
About FILTEC
FILTEC has been manufacturing innovative food, beverage, and pharma inspection systems for over sixty years. Our inspection solutions for cans, bottles, and PET are designed to increase the efficiency of your production line and protect your brand integrity allowing you to provide quality products to your consumers. For more information, please visit www.filtec.com.
