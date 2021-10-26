NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thinkbox Technology Group, LLC, a leading program management, infrastructure design, and technical engineering firm has experienced rapid growth as clients reinvent during the global pandemic. To best support this growth and Thinkbox's strategic vision, today the company announced a new leadership structure, including two appointments to the executive team.
"During our first 15 years, Thinkbox established a solid reputation with many global brands," said Carlos Oregon, Thinkbox's CEO. "Our leadership expansion positions us to serve both existing and new clients at continuing higher levels as we navigate and thrive in the new business and economic landscape."
In addition to leading Thinkbox, CEO Carlos Oregon currently serves as the Chair for the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is actively engaged with the Orange County business community.
Industry Veterans David Dragonetti, Chris Hagmann and Greg Lang Join Thinkbox to Support Business Growth and Expansion
David Dragonetti joined as Thinkbox's President bringing 20 years of services industry leadership and strategy execution from IBM, Unisys, Cisco Systems, and large value-added resellers and systems integrators. His pedigree in managed services and expertise in business results confirms the Thinkbox commitment to matching market awareness, client understanding, and detailed operations. Dave will focus on fulfilling Thinkbox culture, portfolio expansion, and creating the best client advocacy team.
Chris Hagmann, a strong multi-disciplined technologist, joined Thinkbox as Vice President Strategy and Business Development bringing 25 years of experience in practice development and engineering innovation from companies such as Arthur Andersen, World Wide Technology, Dimension Data, and in legal services. Chris focuses on relevant services creation and the Thinkbox expansion to emerging and disruptive technology in US and international markets.
Additionally, Greg Lang has joined the company as Business Development Manager bringing his industry-best consulting approach and 25 years' experience at AT&T, Cisco Systems and the VAR channel. Greg has a unique ability to understand, connect and tailor solutions that exceed client expectations.
With global headquarters in the US, Thinkbox manages critical IT projects for enterprise businesses, government agencies, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, utilities, and more throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is actively hiring project consultants to join the growing organization. Learn more at https://thinkboxtg.com/careers/.
About Thinkbox
Established in 2006, Thinkbox Technology Group, LLC. (Thinkbox) is an international consulting firm that supports the optimal delivery of technology solutions that power our client's critical business initiatives -- from the cable to the cloud. We are an independent consultancy that provides strategy, design, and engineering services, as well as program and project management services for executives, operations, IT, facility managers, and the architectural and construction community. Our industry knowledge, global expertise, and agile resources enable clear and effective communication between technology and business groups to drive successful project delivery and meaningful business outcomes. For more information about Thinkbox, visit https://www.thinkboxtg.com.
Summary
- David Dragonetti named President, a new position for the company
- Chris Hagmann named VP, Strategy and Business Development, a new position for the company
- Greg Lang named Business Development Manager, a new position for the company
Media Contact
Chris Hagmann, Thinkbox Technology Group, +1 562-225-7427, ch@thinkboxtg.com
Linda Ford, BB Marketing Group, 224-433-6900, lford@bbmktg.com
SOURCE Thinkbox Technology Group