LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expert advisory firm Newport, LLC continues to expand, announcing today the admission of Rosa Zeegers, a long-time corporate executive and brand strategist, as member of the LLC and Partner, joining its highly successful Southern California regional advisory practice and its rapidly growing National Marketing Advisory group.
Mrs. Zeegers draws on 30 years of experience as a C-Suite executive, consultant, and independent Board member, during which she successfully led global Fortune 500 brands and businesses to new growth levels in various industries and parts of the world, ranging from Consumer Goods (Unilever) to Airlines (KLM Royal Dutch Airlines), Toys & Entertainment (Mattel), Retail (Justice) and Publishing, Events & Entertainment (National Geographic).
Kevin Poole, Newport's CEO, said, "We are thrilled to have Rosa on board. With her proven track record of innovative and successful brand and product launches, her leadership experience in all continents of the world and her ability to guide any organization towards greater productivity and profitability, she will become an invaluable additional asset to Newport's team of leading experts."
"Rosa Zeegers is a significant addition to our Firm and she will join us to bolster our West Coast business advisory and nationwide marketing advisory practices," said Ferey Faridian, Managing Director of Newport. "In particular, her brand strategy experience will be a powerful value accelerator for our clients competing to meet demanding consumer and business needs in today's fast changing landscapes."
Merging a senior leadership, global marketing, M&A, and business development background across a diverse portfolio of market leading and iconic brands, Zeegers identifies unchecked opportunities and creates/executes strategies, based on solid consumer insights, that transform and/or grow an organization through both acquisitive and organic growth.
Mrs. Zeegers said, "I am deeply impressed by Newport's talented network of partners and honored to be contributing to what I believe are some of the greatest minds in the business world."
Newport is a unique national professional services firm of CEOs, senior executives, and board members who collaborate to create solutions to help clients improve performance, valuation, and transaction-readiness.
