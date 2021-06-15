ADELAIDE, Australia, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsBlaze announces a series of exposes alleging issues related to publicly traded companies and lack of transparency exhibited toward their shareholders.
In part one of its series, NewsBlaze highlights alleged lack of transparency on the part of Verb Technology Company, Inc., that, according to auditors and analysts, had a high cash burn rate, had staff agree to a pay cut and increased debt while paying huge bonuses to executives, and suddenly laid off 30 staff. Share value was diluted while painting a rosy picture to shareholders and the public.
Read the story at: https://newsblaze.com/business/finance/verb-technology-company_180439/
Many issues are worthy of probing in public companies, as it seems most shareholder information now comes from company press releases and videos, and often, trading forums where there appears to be more interest in technical charts than fundamentals.
Among the issues to be inspected in this series are the current financial health and future prospects of the company, cash in the bank, cash income, and burn rate. Webinars and discussions with analysts sometimes raise these issues, but other times they only surface via auditors.
The compensation of the company's executive management team compared to revenue and income growth - or losses - is an issue that demands additional scrutiny, especially when there is lackluster financial performance in the most recent quarters.
"Running a startup is hard, and we commend people who do it, because without innovation and improvement, society and technology don't advance. That said, transparency is critical because investors are making serious financial decisions. In future parts of the series, we may discover lack of transparency turns into deception, and that can never be tolerated," said Alan Gray, NewsBlaze CEO. "Since the mainstream media turned woke and went into hibernation, we decided to pick up the spotlight they dropped. In this new transparency series, our aim is to investigate issues of legitimate concern for shareholders and the general public. As the old media used to say, shining a bright light on such issues is the greatest of disinfectants."
