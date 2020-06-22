NEW YORK and MARKHAM, ON, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexans, a key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future, has selected Feintuch Communications to implement a strategic communications campaign in the United States and Canada.
The 120-plus year-old company has been bringing energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers complete services and solutions that leverage digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets.
The Group designs services and solutions along the entire value chain in four main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e-mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), Telecom & Data (covering data transmission, telecom networks, hyperscale data centers, LAN Systems), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).
Headquartered in Paris, Nexans employs nearly 26,000 people with an industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2019, the Group generated 6.7 billion euros in sales. It is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
Feintuch Communications will work closely with Nexans' North American headquarters in Markham, Ontario, Canada in support of business groups in the U.S and Canada, as well as a broad range of corporate media relations and thought leadership initiatives.
The Feintuch Communications Nexans' team will be led by President Henry Feintuch and supported by senior managing director Rick Anderson and senior account director Doug Wright. Collectively, the team has supported many technology, energy, manufacturing and infrastructure organizations including HDMI Licensing Authority, Leclanché, NCR and International Paper.
"Nexans' tagline, 'Nexans Brings Energy to Life,' speaks to the diversity of the company's cutting-edge businesses and expertise. Americans may not be familiar, yet, with the Nexans name but they are increasingly reliant on the energy, data, telecom and building infrastructure that Nexans' businesses and people enable. Helping promote Nexans in North America is a responsibility that we embrace with enthusiasm and respect."
About Feintuch Communications
Feintuch Communications (www.feintuchcommunications.com), based in New York City, is an award-winning strategic relations firm offering clients an integrated blend of public relations, advertising/marketing, investor relations and other services to meet their business objectives. A founding partner of PR World Alliance (www.PRWorldAlliance.com), the firm specializes in B2B and B2C programs with a focus in technology, financial services, advertising and media and energy/clean tech. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, senior counsel and hands-on support.