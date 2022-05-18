NEXCOM’s Arm-based uCPE NSA 6310 has fulfilled the SystemReady ES certification program. This 1U high-performance appliance is now readily adoptable by most operating systems and application software. NSA 6310 is powered by NXP® Semiconductor’s Layerscape® LX2160A processor, with up to sixteen 64-bit Arm® Cortex®-A72 cores. It offers scalability and a price/performance ratio that makes it well-suited for edge computing equipment.