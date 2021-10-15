DENVER, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NexESS Analytics, the leading provider of battery energy storage system (BESS) operational reporting and analytics solutions for asset owners and operators has launched BESSiq™, its energy storage asset performance reporting platform. BESSiq™ provides asset specific periodic reporting empowering decision makers to maximize value.
Cory Schaeffer, NexESS Analytics CEO and Co-Founder, said "Our product development plan, which we have been executing and expanding since the beginning, is grounded by the desire to democratize operating storage project data through the combination of deep analytics and concentrated energy storage expertise. BESSiq™ is the culmination of the team's hard work and a desire to support the entire energy storage community."
BESSiq™ is built on a foundation of analytical tools crafted utilizing years of data analysis, controls, and energy storage experience. More than 100 BESS control points are analyzed to develop over 20 performance metrics for regular monitoring and trending. BESSiq™ periodic analyses digest asset operating data into more than a dozen unique visualizations, customized to project specific objectives.
Regarding BESSiq™ flexibility, Sean Halloran, NexESS Analytics CTO and Co-Founder, said "Our analytical tools under BESSiq™ can be tailored for different BESS applications, such as utility frequency support, offtake agreement compliance, and dispatch optimization in merchant markets. BESSiq™ goes beyond 'cookie-cutter' metrics to support your assets with the right information at the right cadence."
About NexESS Analytics
The NexESS Analytics mission is to provide BESS owners/operators with curated data and devoted resources to visualize asset performance, understand BESS reliability, proactively identify issues, and optimize revenue generation. NexESS Analytics consists of industry veterans passionate about energy storage and assisting clients navigate the new energy landscape.
NexESS Analytics, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with an additional office in North Carolina. For more information, visit nexess.io.
