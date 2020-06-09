NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading provider of content and technology solutions, announced today that both Nexis Newsdesk™ and Nexis Uni® have been named 2020 SIIA CODiE™ Award winners. Nexis Newsdesk was honored as Best Content Search & Discovery Solution and Nexis Uni for Best Library Reference or Educational Database.
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology worldwide. This is the fourth consecutive year Nexis Newsdesk has earned this award; it is the first CODiE win for Nexis Uni.
Nexis Newsdesk is an all-in-one media monitoring and analytics solution designed to help PR and communication professionals search, analyze, monitor and share market intelligence, all within a single tool. At its core, Nexis Newsdesk allows users to search, monitor and analyze news and social media coverage. Its power is in helping professionals discover actionable insights—such as brand messaging, reputation management, executive positioning, competitive intelligence and more—to make faster, more informed decisions that drive business value.
Nexis Uni delivers intuitive, trusted content from more than 15,000 news, legal and business sources. As a leading research provider, it aids university faculty, librarians and students alike to conduct academic research faster and more efficiently. The product underwent continuous improvements in 2019, prompting one judge to note, "This database provides one of the best search fields I have ever used. Last year when reviewing this product, I thought it was great. This year I think it's even better."
"To be recognized by our peers for Nexis Uni, which we launched just a few years ago, is exciting. To be recognized four years in a row with Nexis Newsdesk, is thrilling. It is a fantastic achievement that motivates us to constantly develop new ways to exceed our customers' expectations," said Manon van der Velde, Vice President, Product. "We're proud to continue the 45-plus-year LexisNexis tradition of empowering people to find the insights they need."
This year's CODiE Awards saw more than 150 finalists across 40 business technology categories. In addition to its two wins, the Nexis® research platform earned a spot as a finalist in the Best Business Information or Data Delivery Solution category. The tool provides an in-depth combination of news, company, financial, legal, regulatory, industry and market research data in one comprehensive database, allowing users to identify trends, counter competitive threats and reveal emerging market opportunities.
About LexisNexis Legal & Professional
LexisNexis® Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.
About Nexis® Solutions
The Nexis® Solutions group of LexisNexis Legal & Professional serves companies and organizations across the globe, offering premier news and corporate information through a portfolio of solutions, including the flagship and award-winning Nexis® service. This unique combination of market-leading content and innovative technology helps business professionals make more insightful decisions by offering them quick and easy access to the latest news, facts and insights regarding their brand, clients, prospects, competitors, suppliers and industry trends.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. Senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate and score hundreds of products, then vote on the finalists. Scores from both rounds determine the winners. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.