"We believe that the Gartner Cool Vendor recognition is a validation of our strategy to unify the fragmented data management market with game-changing innovation. Data visionaries like Poshmark, Instacart, Freshworks, LiveRamp, Marchex, and other Nexla customers are already benefiting from this unified approach to data. The need for enterprises to become data-driven has accelerated in the past year and they are looking for a better way to integrate, transform, provision, share, collaborate, and monitor data. Nexla uniquely provides a platform that lets them benefit from a unified and easy to use experience with data that these enterprises are looking for." said Saket Saurabh, co-founder and CEO of Nexla.
WHAT MAKES NEXLA COOL
Nexla was recognized for its fresh new approach to data management - Data Fabric which is powered by three fundamental innovations:
- Automated learning from Data, aka Continuous Metadata Intelligence: We all know that data powers AI and ML. But could AI/ML power data processing? Nexla's Unified Data Operations platform builds on that very premise to power the entire data lifecycle from integration to consumption. It is the core of our Data Fabric Architecture. Our continuous metadata intelligence layer observes data at a record level, infers metadata from data, and combines that with system metadata to generate a deep understanding of data. The result is automation of various data integration tasks such as integration, validation, error management, etc.
- Nexsets: Nexsets are to data, what containers are to compute. A modern take on the traditional dataset, Nexsets leverage metadata intelligence to provide users with a logical collection of data. They encapsulate schema, samples, error management, audit log, and access control all without making a copy of data. These Nexsets are automatically generated by Nexla's continuous metadata intelligence layer.
- Universal Connector Architecture: Nexla's universal connectors don't suffer from the limitations of the old connector architectures. When these connectors are combined with the abstractions in Nexsets, users get a single interface for all flavors of data flow – ETL, ELT, API Integration, API Proxy, Stream Integration, Reverse ETL, and Data-as-a-service.
This single, seamless experience to integrate, transform, and monitor data is game-changing. All the necessary quality-checks and operational monitoring is built into the data products to proactively address any data downtime or data outages.
COLLABORATIVE, USER-FOCUSED DATA EXPERIENCE
Data users work with Nexsets in a modern, intuitive, no-code UI with low-code extensibility that enables integration, preparation, monitoring, validation, and lineage all in a collaborative team-oriented environment. Analysts set up powerful data flows in just a few clicks, while data scientists use Nexla's low-code capability to extend the built-in transform library with custom transforms written as User-Defined Functions (UDFs) in Python or JavaScript. Full-code means sophisticated users like data engineers can use Nexla APIs and command-line tools to create customized solutions or connect Nexla to their existing data solutions such as catalogs, governance tools, CI/CD workflows, etc.
Accessible via web browser, Nexla is a cloud-native SaaS solution. In addition, Nexla also offers enterprises the choice to install on-premise or in any private cloud of their choice including AWS, Azure, and GCP.
Collaborative harmony across users and of varying data skills and modern technology is at the heart of Nexla's ability to help enterprises scale.
LEARN MORE
Today, data and analytics leaders have the mandate to make all aspects of their business to be data-driven. Having a solution that is collaborative, connects data across silos, and provides a converged set of capabilities means a more agile and scalable data organization. Contact us to learn more or request a demo.
If you are a Gartner subscriber, you can read the full report here.
[1] Cool Vendors in Data Management, June 2021, Philip Russom, Ehtisham Zaidi, Jason Medd, Eric Thoo, Robert Thanaraj
ABOUT NEXLA
Nexla is a unified data operations platform that makes it simple to create scalable data flows. Teams working with data get a no/low-code experience to integrate, prepare, and monitor incoming and outgoing data flows for any use case. The result is zero-friction, governed data operations, better collaboration, and agility for business and data teams. To learn more, visit https://www.nexla.com.
