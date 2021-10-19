SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexla (https://www.nexla.com), the unified data operations company and a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor (https://bit.ly/3ANhEwt), today announced a $12m Series A funding round.
The investment round was led by Industry Ventures with participation from Liberty Global Ventures, Blumberg Capital, Engineering Capital, Storm Ventures, and Correlation Ventures. Sohaib Abbasi (ex-CEO, Informatica), Mike Tuchen (ex-CEO, Talend), Adarsh Nair (CEO, Airtel Digital), and Santosh Janardhan (VP Infrastructure, Facebook) joined as strategic Angel investors.
Founded in 2016, Nexla streamlines the process of getting ready-to-use data to more applications and more users without having to use tens of different tools. It provides a unified platform that brings together capabilities to integrate, transform, deliver, and monitor data in a collaborative no-code/low-code manner. These capabilities are powered by a "data fabric architecture" using continuous metadata intelligence which automatically generates logical data products called Nexsets. Nexla's unique architecture abstracts the diversity, distribution, scale, and complexity of data in modern enterprise's data assets resulting in a solution that was recently recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor (https://bit.ly/3ANhEwt).
At enterprises like DoorDash, Instacart, Poshmark, Freshworks, LiveRamp, and Bed Bath & Beyond, Nexla sits between the data infrastructure layer and data consumption layer delivering a modern data stack serving both analytical and operational applications with ready-to-use data. Built for analysts, data scientists, front-line staff, and data engineers, Nexla is covering the gap between data experts and data systems experts with a highly collaborative environment for people of all skill levels through a combination of Web UI, APIs, SDK and Command Line Interface (CLI). This means data users can create their own automated data flows getting the data they need where they need it without waiting for expert data engineers. This quick time to value and business agility is ultimately what data operations is all about.
"We are seeing an incredible appetite for data in enterprise. Nexla is uniquely positioned to help enterprises get ready-to-use data from everywhere. We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring new investors onboard as we continue to deliver on our vision," said Saket Saurabh, Co-founder and CEO of Nexla. "With this capital we will be expanding our reach to smaller companies that increasingly need the same powerful data capabilities that our mid-size and large enterprise customers love."
Data teams at companies like DoorDash, Instacart, Poshmark, Freshworks, LiveRamp, Marchex, Varsity Tutors, and Bed Bath & Beyond are already using Nexla to solve their most complex data flow, data observability, and data transformation use cases.
About Nexla
Nexla is the leader in unified data operations and a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor. Our platform makes it simple for anyone to create scalable data flows. Teams working with data get a no/low-code unified experience to integrate, transform, deliver, and monitor data for any use case. Data users with varying skill levels work collaboratively to create ready to use data products. As a result, organizations get zero-friction, governed, and agile data operations. To learn more, please visit https://www.nexla.com.
Media Contact
Saket Saurabh, Nexla, +1 6506785467, saket@nexla.com
SOURCE Nexla