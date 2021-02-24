THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexsan, a StorCentric company, and a global enterprise leader in secure and reliable storage solutions, today announced that Wyoming Surgical Associates, PC has selected its Nexsan E-Series P storage platform to support the rapid growth and digital transformation of its general, vascular and spine surgery medical practice.
"For over five years, we had depended upon a Nexsan Unity NST 5000. For us, it was a great entry level storage option because of its hybrid design, dependability and highly competitive pricing. It provided us with scalability, support for both NAS and SAN, and universal connectivity for Fibre Channel, Ethernet and SAS -- all at a price we could more than afford," said Janis Black, Practice Manager, Wyoming Surgical Associates. "However, to support our rapidly growing medical practice, exponential data growth and rapid deployment of new applications, we decided it was time to update our data storage backbone."
Wyoming Surgical Associates turned to DigeTekS, its trusted managed services provider (MSP) to research, evaluate and recommend potential solutions. Given Wyoming Surgical Associates success with its existing Nexsan, together with the extensive and positive experience DigeTekS also enjoyed, Nexsan topped the list of data storage platforms to explore. (DigeTekS manages numerous Nexsan client deployments across Colorado and Wyoming.) After careful evaluation, DigeTekS recommended the all-flash Nexsan E-Series 18P (E18P) storage platform.
"It's critical that we maintain complete vendor neutrality and choose the ideal solution for each client's individual requirements," Logan Greening, DigeTekS, LLC CTO. "Of course, we were not surprised when Nexsan climbed to the top of the list. We continue to be very impressed with how the Nexsan architecture moves forward." He continued, "We were a bit worried about an all-flash system costing too much for a medical practice their size - but Nexsan came in at the right price that fit their budget."
The Nexsan E-Series P storage platform stood out from the competition initially as it was among the very few that was able to demonstrate its having been deployed and proven in the most demanding real-world enterprise environments. Along with the ultra-reliability Nexsan is long known for, the Nexsan E18P offered unrivaled price and performance, robust connectivity options (FC, iSCSI) for seamless interoperability along with a robust qualified OS support matrix.
Today, the Nexsan E18P is supporting a wide range of medical and business applications, including but not limited to its Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Exchange, Citrix, Picture Archive and Communication Systems (PACS) and Lytec MD medical billing software.
The Nexsan E18P sits in an onsite server closet at Wyoming Surgical Associates and is monitored and managed remotely by DigeTekS. For added protection and disaster recovery (DR), data is replicated back to the DigeTekS datacenter via VMware. In case of a failure or cyberbreach, data is also backed up via SEP Software. The Nexsan E18P is so seamless to manage remotely, and intuitive, that recently when it was necessary to swap a controller, DigeTekS was able to talk Black through it over the phone.
"Whether we are in surgery, meeting with patients, making appointments, or billing we need fast, accurate and uninterrupted access to medical records, insurance and other critical information. Furthermore, we need to know that we are able to manage and access this data in a fully secure, protected and HIPAA compliant manner," added Black "And from Wyoming Surgical Associates perspective, this is where the Nexsan E18P truly delivers."
To learn more, the Wyoming Surgical Associates case study, as well as additional use cases, can be found here: https://www.nexsan.com/whats-your-business/.
About DigeTekS, LLC
DigeTekS, LLC is a consulting company providing deeply experienced services in Complete Managed Services, CyberSecurity Consulting, CyberSecurity Insurance Guidance, Co-Managed Services, Cloud Hosting Services, Disaster Recovery/Data Storage Solutions, Project Management, and Hourly Support. We have been in business since 2005 and provide services for small, medium, and large companies that are in both private and public sectors. The fact that many of our clients have been with DigeTekS for over 15 years continuously speaks to the excellence of our services. http://www.digeteks.com
About Nexsan
Nexsan® is a global enterprise storage leader, enabling customers to securely store, protect and manage critical business data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has built a strong reputation for delivering highly reliable and cost-effective storage while remaining agile to deliver purpose-built storage. Its unique and patented technology addresses evolving, complex enterprise requirements with a comprehensive portfolio of unified storage, block storage, and secure archiving. Nexsan is transforming the storage industry by turning data into a business advantage with unmatched security and compliance standards. Ideal for a variety of use cases including Government, Healthcare, Education, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, and Call Centers. Nexsan is part of the StorCentric family of brands. For further information, please visit: http://www.nexsan.com.
About StorCentric
StorCentric® provides world-class and award-winning data management solutions for Enterprise and SMB customers. Between its Drobo, Nexsan, Retrospect, Vexata and Violin Systems divisions, the company has shipped over 1M data management solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection and expandability. For further information, please visit: http://www.storcentric.com.
©2021 StorCentric. StorCentric, Nexsan, Drobo, Retrospect, Vexata, and Violin Systems are registered trademarks of StorCentric. All other products and brands in this announcement may be registered trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. All rights reserved.
