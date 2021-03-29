THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexsan Recognized for Providing Partners with Unrivaled Level of Training and Resources to Ensure Education, Capabilities and Consequent Success
Nexsan, a StorCentric company, and a global enterprise leader in secure and reliable storage solutions, today announced it has been acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.
Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
Nexsan was appointed to the list in recognition of its enviable roster of industry leading solution providers, technology partners and OEMs within its partner ecosystem. Each of whom is personally selected to join its partner team, and represent the Nexsan portfolio, after careful evaluation of their expertise, geographic coverage, and solution focus. Nexsan then dedicates themselves to working with each partner on product training, marketing, sales and pre-sales technical support. In addition, Nexsan offers opportunity registration to protect partner deals, as well as industry-leading margins.
"Today's IT professionals have virtually unlimited access to information and are able to research technology solutions as never before. Yet, most would agree that their time is better spent on data management activities that more directly impact their organization's bottom-line goals," said Read Fenner, Vice President, Global Sales, Nexsan, a StorCentric Company. "Solution providers that can take the homework and guesswork out of technology investment decisions are an invaluable resource to our end customers. Consequently, we are passionately dedicated to providing our partners with an unrivaled level of training and resources to ensure their education, capabilities and consequent success." He continued, "We are extremely proud and appreciative of the commitment and trust we have built with our channel partner network. We are likewise proud to have it recognized by the esteemed editorial team at CRN."
"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."
The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/PPG.
