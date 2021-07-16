NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Caller, a leading provider of enterprise-grade caller verification solutions, shares its reaction to the outcome of civil order 18-172-MN in the United States District Court for District of Delaware case TRUSTID, Inc. v. Next Caller Inc.
"We are very gratified by the jury's verdict validating the core Next Caller technology," said Ian Roncoroni, CEO of Next Caller. "I would like to sincerely thank the Judge, the Court staff, and the jurors for their tireless efforts in this case, especially in these difficult times."
This favorable jury verdict follows a Colorado jury verdict in March entirely in Next Caller's favor in another case brought by TRUSTID, alleging trade secret misappropriation, breach of contract, and intentional interference with contract. In addition, two of the patent claims asserted by TRUSTID in this Delaware case have already been found invalid by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.
This result is significant for the market and Next Caller customers as it eliminates unwanted confusion and provides clear and unwavering proof that the technology they are using is viable and free of claims. Next Caller's VeriCall solution allows contact centers to create a significantly improved customer experience without compromising security, now with full confidence in the future of the technology.
Both Next Caller and its parent company, Pindrop Security, Inc., are pleased that this chapter has concluded and are delighted that Next Caller's technology was vindicated by the finding that no patents were infringed. The advertising verdict, relating to a 2017 marketing brochure, was in connection with an early period of Next Caller's growth and does not reflect or impact the value of the business' technology or ongoing innovation.
Roncoroni adds: "We are confident that moving forward, as a Pindrop company, all our operations will adhere to the highest levels of professionalism, integrity, and honesty."
