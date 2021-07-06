AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc., a division of Rigaku Corporation, introduces NEX CG II, a powerful second-generation benchtop energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) spectrometer. NEX CG II is a multi-element, multi-purpose analyzer that delivers rapid qualitative and quantitative elemental analyses and addresses needs across many industries. It provides non-destructive analysis of sodium to uranium in almost any matrix.
The Rigaku NEX CG II pushes the boundaries of EDXRF with its unique close-coupled Cartesian Geometry (CG) optical kernel and various new hardware upgrades. With the addition of a high-power X-ray tube, a high-performance large-area silicon drift detector and Rigaku's advanced Fundamental Parameters software, the NEX CG II brings a new level of analytical sensitivity and ease-of-use to XRF technology.
NEX CG II serves a broad range of applications and industries and is an ideal tool for measuring ultra-low and trace element concentrations all the way up to percent levels.
It is easy to use for non-technical operators yet powerful enough for expert use in commercial labs and R&D facilities. Users can achieve the lowest limits of detection for elements in highly scattering matrices like water, hydrocarbons and biological materials. NEX CG II also features 3D optics, which dramatically increases the peak-to-background ratio. This results in a spectrometer capable of trace element analysis — even in challenging sample types.
NEX CG II excels in complex applications with trace elements and variable-base matrices, such as testing agricultural soils and plant materials, analyzing finished animal feeds, measuring waste oils, environmental monitoring, and many others.
Some of the key advantages and features that make NEX CG II an attractive proposition include:
- Non-destructive elemental analysis for sodium (Na) to uranium (U)
- Rapid elemental analyses of solids, liquids, powders, coatings, and thin films
- Indirect excitation for exceptionally low detection limit
- High-power 50 kV, 50 W X-ray tube
- Large-area high-throughput silicon drift detector (SDD)
- Analysis in air, helium, or vacuum
- Powerful and easy to use QuantEZ® software with multilingual user interface
- Advanced RPF-SQX Fundamental Parameters software featuring Scattering FP
- Rigaku Profile Fitting (RPF) advanced algorithm for peak deconvolution
- Various automatic sample changers accommodating up to 52 mm samples
- Low cost of ownership backed by a 2-year warranty
The Rigaku NEX CG II builds on NEX CG's legacy of using full 90° Cartesian Geometry and secondary targets for trace level sensitivity. The new superior analytical power of the NEX CG II is provided by a 50 kV 50 W end-window palladium-anode X-ray tube, monochromatic or polarized excitation from five secondary targets, and a high-performance large-area silicon drift detector. This unique optical kernel, combined with Rigaku's advanced RPF-SQX Fundamental Parameters software, delivers the most sensitive EDXRF measurements in the industry
NEX CG II complements Rigaku's existing range of benchtop and in-line process control EDXRF spectrometers. For more information about NEX CG II, visit https://rigakuedxrf.com/nex-cg.php
About Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc.
Applied Rigaku Technologies engineers, manufactures, and distributes Rigaku EDXRF products worldwide. Located in Austin, Texas, USA, the company specializes in benchtop and on-line EDXRF spectrometers for the non-destructive elemental analysis of solids, liquids, powders, coatings, and thin films.
Many industries and organizations use Rigaku EDXRF instruments to solve their analytical needs. Applications range from research & development to industrial and in-plant quality assurance and many others. Applied Rigaku Technologies not only provides users with advanced, high-quality EDXRF analyzers but offers customer-focused solutions and support, backed by Rigaku innovation and years of EDXRF experience.
Applied Rigaku Technologies offers a 2-year warranty on all EDXRF spectrometers it produces. This industry-leading manufacturer's warranty shows a commitment to quality and displays their dedication to maximizing uptime for their customer's processes and applications. Applied Rigaku Technologies' robust designs use quality materials, and employees take pride in their craft. If a warranty-related deficiency happens, they are quick to respond. Common warranty plans often do not extend past a year, making this coverage a testament to the overall excellence of Rigaku EDXRF products and services.
For more information, contact:
Robert Bartek
President & CEO
Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc.
(+1) 512-225-1796
Media Contact
Dr. Cameron S. Chai, Rigaku, +61 417 671 980, cchai1970@gmail.com
Robert Bartek, Advanced Rigaku Technologies, Inc., (+1) 512-225-1796, info@rigakuedxrf.com
SOURCE Rigaku