PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextErgo has launched their namesake smart standing desk to help professionals reduce the negative effects of the sedentary lifestyle that often comes with a successful career. Packed with AI-powered features that promote a healthier work/life balance, the NextErgo is available on Indiegogo for the special early order price of $899 and will be shipped to backers in October 2021.
According to JustStand.org, the average person sits for 12 hours every day. Whether it's done at work, school or home, this level of sedentary lifestyle can lead to serious health risks such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, stress, dehydration and chronic back pain. NextErgo wants to help change the way people work and study by offering an effective ergonomics solution that integrates productivity, health, wellness and fitness.
"We set out with the goal of helping people live longer and healthier by changing the way they work," says NextErgo Founder Ramesh Namala. "Our desk is designed to help people find a healthy balance between sitting and standing using the power of artificial intelligence. If we can use AI to run our offices more efficiently, why can't we use it to bring healthier habits and balance to the people that work there?"
The NextErgo Desk includes an 8" HD smart tablet with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, smart presence detection sensor, easy-to-use controls and dual motors and columns. Using AI technology, thermal sensors and a smart speaker (which supports Google Assistant), the NextErgo can help users reach their fitness goals while improving posture, mood, energy levels, and overall productivity.
Users determine sitting and standing goals based on their BMI, which is calculated by inputting their height and weight. These goals are then used to help reduce muscle fatigue, burn calories, improve circulation and promote mental clarity. With the ability to create multiple profiles, the NextErgo creates detailed usage reports for different users through smart presence detectors that track sitting and standing times.
The NextErgo system also helps correct posture through two setup options. The quick setup makes sitting and standing posture recommendations, as well as chair and armrest height suggestions, based on the user's height. The full setup guides the user through steps to correct their ergonomics from footrest to eye level.
The HD smart tablet provides helpful tips including reminders for water breaks, healthy snacks and beneficial desk exercises focused on the back, eyes, hands, neck and shoulders. An integrated Google Assistant allows users to easily adjust the desk height with simple voice commands.
"For the last three years, our dedicated team of innovators, researchers and developers have been hard at work designing, developing and testing the next generation of smart office products," Namala said. "We're excited to finally share the NextErgo Smart Standing Desk with the public and help reduce the negative effects of the sedentary lifestyle that has become all too common place."
For more information or to interview NextErgo personnel, please contact public relations agent Rosemary Newton.
Rosemary Newton, Proper Propaganda
+1-604-358-3444
About NextErgo
NextErgo is dedicated to helping people live longer and healthier by changing the way they work. By designing and developing the next generation of smart office products, NextErgo hopes to help reduce the negative effects of sedentary lifestyles that can lead to serious health risks such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity, stress, dehydration and chronic back pain. NextErgo is lead by an executive team with years of experience launching multiple products under different brands and solving the unique challenges that come with manufacturing, global supply chains and logistics. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas and can be found online at nextergo.ai.
Media Contact
Jackson Wightman, Proper Propaganda, +1 514-605-9255, jackson@properpropaganda.net
SOURCE NextErgo