SANTA FE, N.M., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Next Generation Water Summit will take place from May 19th to 20th, and will discuss water conservation-related issues. While issues discussed may be most applicable to professionals in the American Southwest, the subject matter is also relevant to a global audience. The event will take place virtually, so that interested registrants from all over the world can participate and learn key takeaways. This is a ticketed event, with a $99 entry fee for all the sessions. Interested parties can register on the event home page.
There will be various sessions focused on water concerns in the nation overall, and in New Mexico in particular. The organizers will also make a number of case studies available for study throughout the event.
This event will include live and recorded sessions, a virtual exhibit hall, and ample networking opportunities. It is being hosted by the Santa Fe Green Chamber of Commerce, Green Builder® Coalition, City of Santa Fe, KUELWater, the Santa Fe Area Homebuilder's Association, and Santa Fe County. The title sponsor is PNM, in support with AVANGRID.
"The current drought is the worst in at least 1,200 years," said Robert Glennon, opening keynoter. "Water conservation as well as water reuse at the household, neighborhood, community and state level is required. This is not a time for hesitation."
Muhammad Younas, the CEO and Founder of vFairs, added, "Water is one of the most important topics we must discuss at a global level. Using a virtual platform will make these discussions much more accessible."
About Next Generation Water Summit
The Next Generation Water Summit brings together the building and development community, water reuse professionals and water policymakers in a collaborative setting to share best practices and learn about innovative water conservation and water reuse techniques that can be used to comply with water conservation restrictions spreading across the southwest.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
