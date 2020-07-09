WILMINGTON, N.C., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Glass, a leading global provider of software to the beverage alcohol industry, today announced the addition of Kevin Burke as the company's new Executive Vice President of Operations. Prior to joining Next Glass, Burke was the Senior Manager of Airport Strategy & Growth in the U.S. and Canada for Uber and most recently the General Manager at Opendoor in Charlotte, NC. In his new role, Burke will lead Operations at Untappd, including the company's Untappd for Business SaaS teams (Sales, Support, Success and Enterprise) as well as the Untappd Marketplace expansion team. On the heels of a recent executive team expansion and coupled with a strategic investment from Providence Strategic Growth, Next Glass is positioned to grow its core business and integrate future add-on acquisitions.
Diving into his new role, Burke will be tapped to support Untappd's mission to leverage existing technologies in the Untappd for Business product suite, like digital menus, QR codes, and website menu technology, to allow the company's global customer base to connect more safely with customers in the COVID environment. In addition, Untappd will leverage Burke's support to complete add-on acquisitions in order to build upon Next Glass's value proposition for restaurants, bars and breweries globally.
"The additions of Kevin, as well as Chris, Alison, and Tom position us to execute on our ambitious global growth plans. We now have world class financial, technical, and operations leadership, as well as a strong presence in Europe," said Trace Smith, CEO of Next Glass. "This highly experienced group enables us to accelerate organic growth without breaking stride. We're excited to step on the gas together emerging from the COVID shutdown."
Bringing over six year's experience leading operations at high-growth companies like Uber and Opendoor, Burke is the ideal candidate for Next Glass as the company primes itself for global expansion. During his time at Uber, Burke led the roll-out of the service in both North Carolina and also oversaw operations of 5 states in the Southeast. Most recently, he oversaw operations for Opendoor in the Charlotte, NC market. Burke's experience leading exponential growth at various companies, as well as his background in rolling out new markets, will enable Next Glass to continue to scale the companies under its umbrella.
"The alcohol and food service market is underserved from a technology standpoint, and I am excited to join the Next Glass team and lead growth in adoption of our existing technology and future products," said Kevin Burke, EVP of Operations at Next Glass. "I can't wait to help push this company forward by scaling both geographically, as well as in terms of the products and services we offer."
In Q2 of 2020, Next Glass added a Chief Financial Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and a Vice President of European Operations to the executive team. As restaurants, bars and breweries reopen to a very changed social environment with new rules and regulations, Next Glass and the executive team will provide these establishments with the technology they will need to successfully rebuild. Additionally, the company is creating new ways for brewers to engage with consumers by rolling out a successful Virtual Beer Festival to be followed by additional creative events.
About Next Glass
Founded in 2013, Next Glass develops software and creates experiences that connect enthusiasts, retailers, and producers in the beverage alcohol industry. Its award-winning Untappd mobile application and BeerAdvocate website are used by millions of beer enthusiasts around the world and its menu publishing software tool, Untappd for Business, enables venues to streamline publication and promotion of their beer, wine, cocktail, and food menus. The Company's recently-introduced Untappd Marketplace enables alcohol resellers to streamline ordering of beer, wine, and spirits from wholesalers and self-distributing breweries. The Company recently established its Live! division in late-2019 to produce world class festivals and events for the Untappd and BeerAdvocate communities. The Company is headquartered in Wilmington, NC with offices in Charlotte and Durham, NC. For more information, please visit:
www.untappd.com
www.untappd.com/business
www.beeradvocate.com
www.untappd.tv
