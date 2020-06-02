LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Churches are navigating the pathway to the next normal this month as states across the country begin to advance through phased re-openings. While experiences will continue to be varied from state-to-state and city-to-city, one thing will certainly be shared: having to operate under quite different circumstances than pre-COVID19 times. Leadership Network is hosting a premium online conference, NEXTNormalConference.com, designed to inspire church leaders and spur collaboration amongst teams about where we are all heading next.
"This is an extraordinary time for the church, and we hope this event will shed light on the opportunities ministries actually have in the Next Normal," Darren Young, Chief Operating Officer of Leadership Network.
Over 4,500 church leaders are registered to learn from 35+ marquee speakers presenting how they are leading their ministries today. The event aims to inspire local leaders as they plan their own next steps. Speakers include:
DAY 1 - June 2
- Henry Cloud - Thriving in a Time Like This
- Dave Ferguson - Crisis & Innovation
- Tony Morgan - 7 Shifts Churches Need to Make for the New Normal
- Miles McPherson - Transitioning FROM our normal, TO the NEXT Normal
- Derwin Gray - Remaining True to Jesus in the NEXT Normal
- Chad Fisher - What Does it Look Like to Dwell in the Land?
- Brian Tome - This is Called Normal
- Andrew Hopper - An Old Truth that Will Build The NEXT Normal
- Kenny Jahng - Creating Content with a Purpose using the A.R.T. Of Engagement
- Dharius Daniels - Navigating Uncertain Seasons
- Grant Skeldon - Make The Commission Great Again
- William Vanderbloemen - Why Localization Is The NEXT Normal for Pastoral Leadership
DAY 2 - June 3
- Larry Osborne - Mastering the Art of Both/And Leadership
- Tim Lucas - Campus Expansion in the Coming Ice Age
- Joby Martin - First Importance
- Nicky Gumbel - An Interview with the Alpha Pioneer
- Jeff Henderson - Discovery over Certainty
- Bryan Carter - What's Really Happening with COVID-19?
- Dan Reiland - Developing a Healthy and Productive Staff in the Midst of Disruption
- Nona Jones - An Interview with Facebook's Head of Faith-Based Partnerships
- David Kinnaman - Caring for Souls in a New Reality
- Chris Morante - 4 Seasons of Crisis
- Rich Birch - 4 Accelerating Cultural Trends Impacting Your Church
- Tricia Sciortino - The 'Next Normal' For Leading A Thriving Remote Church Culture
Day 3 - June 4
- Carey Nieuwhof - 3 Things Every Church Leader Should Know About the Future
- Matt Chandler - Digital Ministry & The Gospel
- Shaila Visser - The Workers Are Few
- Rich Villodas - Paying Attention to Your Soul and Your Primary Role Bookmark this presentation
- Jenni Catron - How Your Team Can Be Your Greatest Asset in the NEXT Normal
- Efrem Smith - What is NEXT? Justice!
- Mark Zweifel - How to Pandemic-Proof Your Parish
- Bruxy Cavey - Turning Monologue into Dialogue
- Steven Barr - The Gift of a Do-Over Bookmark
- Derek DeGroot - Leading in the NEXT Normal with Design
- Tom Kang - The One Non-Negotiable
- Zach Zehender - The Other 111 Waking Hours of the Week
- Russ Perry - How to Use a Vision Map to Conquer the NEXT Normal
"We're seeing future-positive leaders asking right now: What can we do? vs. What can't we do? But more importantly, these leaders are being as intentional as possible about the Next Normal," said Kenny Jahng of the digital event production partner, ChurchCommunications.com.
The exclusively online event is supported by Blackbaud, who is committed to helping churches throughout this transition period. Blackbaud is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, who is focused on supporting churches in the vital work they lead to connect their communities and serve others.
Leadership Network (leadnet.org) is the premier leadership collaborative for pastors and churches. Over 200,000 church leaders around the world engage in Leadership Network to acquire innovative knowledge and drive local impact. The organization convenes leadership conversations and fosters innovative movements that seek to activate the Church to 100X impact thereby transforming the world.
The NEXTNormalConference.com event is being produced in partnership with ChurchCommunications.com and unSeminary.com. Media inquiries and interview requests can be coordinated with Kenny Jahng at kenny@churchcommunications.com.
