OVIEDO, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NPS, which is also an SBA-certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), is a technology consulting and services firm specializing in business process automation and data management. The 8(a) designation expands NPS's ability to serve the federal government more efficiently.
Next Phase Solutions was accepted into the 8(a) Business Development Program after a rigorous application process that included analysis of the company's operations, management, and financials. The program allows NPS to pursue sole source federal and state government projects up to $4.5 million per contract and to compete for contracts set-aside for competent small businesses. This allows procurements to be streamlined and reduces the contract award timeline to as few as five days.
In announcing the news to the team, Mary McKnight, CEO of NPS, said, "This certification allows us to support our Federal government and the constituents they serve by modernizing and simplifying business processes through technology, which empowers the Federal workforce to do more engaging, effective, and satisfying work." She continued, "The 8(a) certification, combined with our exceptional past performance and partnerships with key vendors, provides a unique opportunity to introduce modern content management platforms to a federal audience."
About Next Phase Solutions
Next Phase Solutions is a consulting and services firm serving public and private organizations. Streamlining business processes, ensuring compliance, and managing and securing data using content management and RPA technology are core competencies. They provide end-to-end services including business analysis, project management, development, data conversions, training, and help desk support. Focus on a solution-oriented approach results in predictable costs and a reliable schedule for clients rather than the never-ending staffing model often utilized by federal contractors. Headquartered in Oviedo, Florida, NPS uses best practices in project management and a client-oriented approach to ensure projects meet requirements and exceed expectations. NPS is currently a subcontractor with clearances for Department of Defense (DoD) contracts, GSA contract holder, and has delivered several prototypes as a prime contractor.
