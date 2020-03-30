NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF), based in Toronto Ontario, today announced that Evan Gappelberg, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 2nd.
DATE: Thursday, April 2nd
TIME: 10:30 am EST
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/April2TechVIC
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- Reports $6 million in Revenues for its Audited Period Ended December 31st 2019
- Integrates Zoom Video Conferencing Into Remote Work & Learning Platform
- Launched its 3D/AR Ad Network
- Built 3D Swirl advertisements that passed Google's 3D validation tool
About NexTech AR Solutions Corp
NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded "pure-play" AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize™.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.