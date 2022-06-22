Seasoned leader becomes fourth generation of the Polakoff family to hold distinguished title of president at Nexterus, Inc.
NEW FREEDOM, Pa., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexterus, a world-class leader in supply chain management and technology and 76-year-old family-owned business, proudly announces the promotion of Ryan Polakoff to president at Nexterus, Inc. Polakoff will oversee all day-to-day activities of the company.
Ryan is an experienced veteran of the supply chain industry and recently celebrated working 19 years at the company his great-grandfather founded in 1946. While learning the family business, Ryan has held a wide range of titles from Customer Service Representative and Account Executive to Account Manager, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and most recently, Chief Operating Officer.
"Ryan understands that we cannot confuse activity with achievement," said Sam Polakoff, CEO at Nexterus, Inc. "Like prior generations of our family, he has worked in most areas of the company before earning any sort of leadership position. At each level, he was expected to excel, innovate processes, implement new technology, and demonstrate he could help our people grow and thrive. I can proudly say that Ryan has enthusiastically met all of these challenges."
Nexterus specializes in managing and optimizing supply chains for small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 1946 by Abraham Allan Polakoff, who was the first to hold the title of president from 1946 to 1967. His son, Jay Polakoff, led the company as president from 1967 to 1999, and Sam Polakoff served as president from 1999 until 2022. Ryan is the fourth generation of the Polakoff family to assume this distinguished leadership role.
"In his path to the presidency, Ryan has proven his leadership time and time again," continued Sam. "Whether it was reinventing our sales and account management departments or establishing new partnerships with old carriers, Ryan has blazed a path directly impacting our ability to grow. In 2021, Nexterus had record growth, and this year, we are on track to easily eclipse that mark. I proudly proclaim as a dad, mentor, and boss that the company will be in good hands for decades to come."
"It's an incredible honor to follow in my great-grandfather, grandfather, and father's footsteps as president at Nexterus," said Ryan. "I do not take this responsibility lightly, and I intend to build upon the strong foundation created under their unwavering guidance and leadership. It's an exciting and challenging time to be in the supply chain industry, and I am eager to capitalize on the strengths of this dedicated team of Nexterians who make up this best-in-class organization to offer superior support and services to our clients across the country."
To learn more about Nexterus services, visit: https://www.nexterus.com/services/.
About Nexterus
Nexterus is a supply chain engineering and technology firm that has been helping small to mid-sized companies effectively compete in the global marketplace since 1946. Nexterus provides solutions to complex business issues, applying our expertise and best-in-class technology to model, optimize, and manage global supply chain strategies. Nexterus is America's oldest privately-held non-asset based third party logistics company.
