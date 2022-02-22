SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextLabs today announced the latest version of Teamcenter® Digital Rights Management (DRM) 13.2. Teamcenter DRM is an advanced data protection solution offered by Siemens® – it is developed by NextLabs based on the NextLabs SkyDRM technology with native integration with the Siemens Teamcenter PLM. Teamcenter DRM provides persistent control of access to and usage of digital information regardless of where it exists, be it inside or outside of Teamcenter or your enterprise.
Teamcenter DRM applies digital rights protection to all file types of Teamcenter using a security envelop technology to shield the encrypted payload with security labels and metadata that follows content no matter where it goes. It ensures that data extracted or taken out of Teamcenter is continually protected to allow organizations to share their critical information internally, in the cloud, and throughout the extended enterprise – with the proper level of security controls.
Teamcenter DRM protects a wide range of file formats, including those of Teamcenter (PRT, ASM, JT, and other formats), Microsoft Office, 2D/3D CAD, PDF, HTML, archives, source code, rich media, and more. Teamcenter data sets and files can be manually or automatically protected based on workflows or events before they are shared, and metadata from Teamcenter is encapsulated as security labels which will be used to determine a user's access rights. Policies are enforced to grant the proper permission when the file is accessed. Authorized users can open, view, and even modify the protected files using the native applications, including Teamcenter Rich Application Client (RAC), Active Workspace client (AWC), NX, and other CAD/ CAM tools.
Teamcenter DRM is certified with Teamcenter 13.2, Active Workspace 5.2, and NX 1980, enabling users to perform the following functions:
- User-initiated protection: On Teamcenter, Teamcenter DRM enables users to create a rights-protected version of any file in Teamcenter or use batch protection to create rights-protected version of multiple objects in a single operation.
- Metadata integration: Teamcenter DRM uses attribute-based policies to protect data based on Teamcenter metadata including Teamcenter Authorized Data Access (ADA) model and User attributes such group, role, project, or clearance information for fine grain access control.
- Workflow initiated protection: Teamcenter DRM enables users to configure and include rights protection directly into Teamcenter workflows. Users no longer need to manually protect document during Teamcenter workflows.
- Automatic metadata synchronization and protection during check-in: Teamcenter DRM enables user to automatically secure data in Teamcenter during check-in and automatically synchronize Teamcenter metadata changes and monitor ADA license attach and detach events to rights-protected files in Teamcenter.
- Compound files and dependencies protection: Users can convert compound files into rights-protected documents. Protection on a Compound File triggers Teamcenter DRM to apply protection to its subparts as well.
- Integration with Teamcenter Rich Application Client (RAC), Active Workspace Client (AWC), NX, JT, Solid Edge, and other CAD software such as AutoCAD, SolidWorks, PTC Creo, Dassault CATIA, Bentley MicroStation, and many CNC and CAM software. Authorized users can open, view, and even modify the protected files using these native applications.
Intellectual property and product design are a company's most valuable assets, and it often needs to be shared internally with a global workforce and externally with suppliers, engineering, and manufacturing partners. Teamcenter DRM enables enterprises to share across supply chains, allowing users to collaborate on product designs without the risk of leakage. Product assets can be shared with other users who may need to forward the file. Despite being forwarded, the data files will remain protected and access to the dispersed file can be revoked at any time, while record of the sharing activity is kept, allowing for resharing activity to be tracked. With this, data owners have full visibility into how their data is being shared, accessed, and used. Additionally, Teamcenter DRM uses Teamcenter metadata and user attributes to secure data sets shared outside Teamcenter, simplifying security management with a single set of access rules in Teamcenter.
Benefit of Teamcenter DRM includes:
- Safeguard Information Sharing: Extend Teamcenter security model to protect and control access to valuable data files downloaded from Teamcenter to achieve end-to-end protection for product data on the move to prevent IP from leakage or theft.
- Protect Data On-Premises or in the Cloud: Teamcenter DRM protects data regardless of where it is, including in a public cloud or in SaaS applications.
- Rapid Deployment and Adoption: Native Teamcenter integration with thin-client and container-based deployment allows for rapid deployment across an extended supply chain.
- Enhanced Compliance: Strict regulatory requirements can be met through the automatic application of security policies to control access and usage of product data shared with employees, partners and suppliers and comply with applicable regulatory requirements. monitoring usage provides insight into potential problems before they occur.
- Rich Collaboration: With multi-CAD and Managed Mode support, users can edit the most sophisticated CAD files in the native application and collaborate on design with full rights enabled for third parties.
"The ability to securely share valuable information with partners and supply chains without the risk of theft or compromise is essential," said Keng Lim, CEO and Founder of NextLabs. "Teamcenter DRM ensures that data extracted or taken out of Teamcenter is continually protected. Its built-in integration with the Teamcenter metadata model and file management service makes data protection transparent to the end user."
To learn more about NextLabs Teamcenter DRM, click here to download the data sheet.
About NextLabs
NextLabs®, Inc. provides data-centric security software to protect business critical data and applications. Our patented dynamic authorization technology and industry leading attribute-based policy platform helps enterprises identify and protect sensitive data, monitor, and control access to the data, and prevent regulatory violations– whether in the cloud or on premises. The software automates enforcement of security controls and compliance policies to enable secure information sharing across the extended enterprise. NextLabs has some of the largest global enterprises as customers and has strategic relationships with industry leaders such as SAP, Siemens, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Deloitte, KPMG, Infosys, and Accenture. For more information on NextLabs, please visit http://www.nextlabs.com.
