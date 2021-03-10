ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextPath Career Partners, Inc., a recruitment company that provides specialized hiring for high growth small and medium-sized businesses, announced today its business grew 85% in 2020.
Last January, the company launched its NextPath Technology division, which focuses on placing technology workers nationally in both direct hire, contract-to-permanent and contract roles.
"We are proud to have grown in the midst of the pandemic caused recession. Being a smaller, boutique firm, we were able to stay laser-focused on the mostly small to mid-market technology-centric growth companies we service. We are grateful for the clients and candidates that put their trust in us," said James Hawley, CEO of NextPath Career Partners.
"We were fortunate to launch our technology practice at exactly the right time. Along with technology sales and digital marketing, these sectors largely held up within our customer base. We expect 2021 to be even better," said Dan Rodriguez, Executive Advisor to the company.
A rapidly growing staffing and recruitment firm, NextPath Career Partners was launched in late 2018 by Hawley and Rodriguez. The two were previous founders of Veredus Corporation, which grew to over $100 million in annual revenue before it was acquired by Hays plc in 2014.
Along with Hawley and Rodriguez, fellow founders Gina Curry, Stephanie Markese, and Ashley Jarocki brought a combined 80 years of staffing experience when they launched NextPath. The company now employs 25 recruitment professionals, and more than doubled its internal staff during the pandemic/recession.
The business was recognized in 2020 winning multiple awards including Largest Recruitment Firm in Tampa and Orlando Business Journal list, Best Places to Work, and Startup of the Year Finalist in 2020 by Tampa Bay Chamber.
"I'm proud of how hard our team has worked to help put people to work and improve their livelihoods through finding the right job. In only two years, we've delivered well over $23 million in salaries to the candidates we placed with our clients," Hawley said. "I'm excited to see the incredible impact we've made, and we're just getting started."
ABOUT NEXTPATH CAREER PARTNERS, INC: NextPath Career Partners is a certified Minority Women Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) that provides national recruitment and staffing solutions for direct hire, contract-to-permanent and project contract roles in technology, sales, marketing, customer success, finance and operations roles. NextPath helps small and medium sized technology companies compete and win by placing them in front of their ideal candidate across passive talent streams. The Florida-based company, with offices in Orlando and Tampa, was started by a team of staffing veterans with a passion to help companies and candidates achieve their goals. The team services local, regional and national companies.
