SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextRequest, the nation's leading SaaS solution for public records management, has been acquired by ArchiveSocial, the leading provider of social media archiving software for more than 3,500 government agencies, law enforcement officials, and K-12 school districts.
"Both organizations share a mission to help government organizations deliver trust and transparency to their constituents, " said Reed Duecy-Gibbs, founder and CEO of NextRequest. "The combination of our shared vision and complimentary products will help accelerate our growth as the leading compliance solution for public records."
The acquisition of NextRequest reinforces an ArchiveSocial key objective of strengthening the public's trust through digital communication compliance. The NextRequest FOIA solution empowers state and local governments to make records more accessible. The combination simplifies the process of requesting, retaining, and producing public records by providing a comprehensive solution for governments and schools of all shapes and sizes.
"NextRequest has built a reputation as the leading FOIA software solution. The addition of their FOIA expertise allows us to offer our existing customers a wider scope of services to better comply with an ever-changing public records regulation landscape" said ArchiveSocial CEO Ray Carey.
As a result of the transaction, all employees from NextRequest will join the ArchiveSocial team and ArchiveSocial will continue to expand their team to support the growth of both offerings.
Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.
About NextRequest
NextRequest is the nation's leading FOIA software company empowering state and local governments with modern software to efficiently manage their public records requests. Governments rely on NextRequest to save time, increase compliance, and decrease costs associated with record request management. Learn more about our leading public records software visit NextRequest.com.
About ArchiveSocial
ArchiveSocial works with over 3,500 government and law enforcement agencies, school districts, and private companies to capture and archive information shared on social media. The company helps public and private agencies comply with record-keeping regulations and mitigate risk related to social media. By connecting directly to the social networks, ArchiveSocial ensures complete, authentic, and in-context records of social media communications. For more information, please visit ArchiveSocial.com.
